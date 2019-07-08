StyleCaster
Are Flip-Flops Doomed to Be Forever Un-Cute?

Are Flip-Flops Doomed to Be Forever Un-Cute?

Lindsey Lanquist
Are Flip-Flops Doomed to Be Forever Un-Cute?
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Greetings from the sartorial Upside Down. Once-embarrassing dad trends, like tropical print button-downs and chunky sneakers worn with visible socks, are veritably coveted among fashion’s elite. Sophisticated restraint has been traded for campy maximalism; outfits aren’t complete unless they’ve been adorned with pom-poms, feathers, beads and statement jewelry that looks wholly DIYed. And reader, flip-flops are cute.

This last point is a newer one—for decades, flip-flops have been crafted near-exclusively from foam and plastic, purchased near-exclusively from beach-side tourist shacks, and worn near-exclusively by the ocean, pool or body of water of your choosing. But things have changed. Flip-flops—and cute flip-flops, at that—are now on offer at a swath of go-to retailers. Anthropologie, Topshop and Zara have an abundant array of flip-flops listed; so do designer-heavy spots like Shopbop and Farfetch. Flip-flops have undergone something of a trend-facing makeover, too. These days, flip-flops are as likely to be crafted from semi-luxurious textiles like leather and velvet as they are to be crafted from cheap foam, and they’re liable to be adorned with everything from tassels to crystals, snake prints to layered woven straps. At this point, it’s almost impossible to deny it: Flip-flops are officially experiencing a renaissance.

Though our hearts may have a hard time separating next-generation flip-flops from their inherently tacky origins, our feet and eyes will undoubtedly have an easier one. Flip-flops have never not been comfy—and they’ve never not been comfy, either. Shoes that require any lacing or buckling up are ill-fit for the beach, no matter how cute they look on Instagram. Nothing compares to the delicious convenience of a slip-on, and no slip-on stays put on the foot quite like a flip-flop.

It’s time for us all to, finally, accept the flip-flop. It’s no longer undeniably un-cute. And the perks it offers are, simply, too good to pass up any longer. Flip-flops are making an effort—maybe we should, too.

Flip-flops so chic you could literally get away with wearing them to your friend’s wedding.

Bernardo Tara Fringe Sandals $225
We’re not saying heeled flip-flops are the new block heels, but…

Fluorescent Kitten Heel Sandals $49.90
A decidedly comfy way to get your summer animal print on.

T-Bar Strap Sandals $79
The more straps, the merrier. (Because the more straps, the more you’re able to obfuscate the fact that these are flip-flops.)

Violet Mule Sandals $38
All-neon-everything is one of summer’s favorite palettes, after all.

Schutz Evenise Sandal $112
The perfect complement to your most bohemian dress—or your lowest-key tee-and-jeans ensemble.

Natia Snake Flip-Flops $16
Sure to play well with everything in your closet.

RAYE Estes Sandals $148
We weren’t lying when we said velvet iterations were on offer.

Lifelong Velvet Thong Sandals $69
A simple, but definitely sleek, way in.

Honey Black Flat Sandals $35
You’re already shameless enough to wear flip-flops. Why not go full-force into jelly sandals, too?

Casedei Embellished Flip-Flops $156
Full of understated appeal.

Jeffrey Campbell Brink Sandal $110
OK, don’t act like you wouldn’t enjoy wearing these.

Tibi Bryan Flip-Flops $295
Sure to turn heads no matter where you wear them.

Jeffrey Campbell Goalie Sandal $110
The structure serves two purposes. One, to render the shoes more interesting. Two, to make them look less flip-floppy.

Thea Vachetta Toe-Loop Slide Sandals $39
Tie-dye is still, very much, having a moment.

Raquel Allegra x Pedra Garcia Kaname… $277
A terry cloth flip-flop wedge. (We’ll just let you sit with that for a bit.)

Yeezy Season 8 Terry Cloth Wedge Thong… $600
Neons and neutrals do a match in heaven make.

TKEES Riley Neon Flip-Flop $58
Veritably shindig-worthy.

Jaggar Converge Sandal Heel $148
Who doesn’t want bedazzled palm trees accompanying them everywhere they go?

Mystique Jewel Flip-Flops $202
The clear slipper trend continues to endure.

RAYE Nova Sandal $128
A perfect addition to any summer palette.

Noel Khaki Toe-Loop Mules $100
Surprisingly sexy, for a flip-flop.

RAYE Katari Heel $138
Straps near-guaranteed not to leave blisters behind.

Rebecca Minkoff Senet Flip-Flops $78
An incredibly comfortable way to get your pop-of-color on.

TKEES Neon Flip-Flop $58
The ultimate (probably very comfy) party shoe.

Schutz Evenise Sandal $160
It was really only a matter of time before the flip-flop trend extended into sporty, striped platform wedges, right? (Right?!!)

Rocket Dog Bigtop Platform Sandal $24.99
Natural materials sure to leave your feet feeling ~connected~ with ~our earth~.

Rosa Tan Espadrille Flat Sandals $21
Cinderella’s glass slipper, done the flip-flop way.

Jeffrey Campbell Mini Heel Thong $50
OK, the chunky take on the movement definitely works.

NOAH Vegan Orange Low Toe-Loop Sandals $85
Because snake print’s reign has yet to expire.

Curved Toe-Strap Sandals $95
Surprisingly delicate? For…flip-flops?!

Jeffrey Campbell Brink 2 Thong Sandals $110
Adorned with crystals in perhaps the least tacky way possible.

Fitzrovia Leather Embellished Flip-Flops $29
Simultaneously retro and future-facing. Is this 2019, encapsulated in a single pair of shoes?

Noble White Toe Post Mules $115
Flip-flops masquerading as slides.

Havaianas You Saint Tropez Flip-Flops $40
A delightful spring color worth integrating into your summer palette.

Fortune Flat Sandals $68
Perhaps the chicest take on flip-flops imaginable.

RAYE Estes Sandal $98
At least the palette is decorum-approved.

Jeffrey Campbell Brink Kitten Heel… $88
Camp, layered on top of camp.

Mystique Shell Flip-Flops $74
Basically undeniably cute.

Bernardo Miami Slide Sandals $118
Not the kind of statement shoe we imagined stocking up on this summer, but hey—this is our world now.

Round Heeled Leather Mules $59.99
Throw these on with your favorite maxi, and let your feet revel in the comfort.

Ulla Johnson Jini Flip-Flop $325
Not only have flip-flops gotten cuter, they’ve also gotten more office-appropriate, too.

REYA Vegan High Toe-Loop Heels $100
Fit for your next vacation.

Leros Santorini Leather Slide Sandals $59
These TKEES flip-flops are available in every color under the sun—and we don’t mind the variety.

TKEES Lily Neon Flip-Flops $58
Because three animal prints are better than one.

Honey Animal Flat Sandals $35
The (by all definitions unnecessary) clear vinyl strap leaves these flip-flops feeling surprisingly fresh.

Mid-Height Round-Heeled Vinyl Sandals $49.90
Straps on straps.

Splendid Trenton Black Flat Leather… $78
Because red isn’t the only way to do a pop of color.

Jeffrey Campbell Brink Sandal $110
Quite possibly fit for your next night out.

Jeffrey Campbell Goalie Kitten Heel… $77
Basically a fluffy slipper that’s socially acceptable to wear outdoors.

Natasha Zinko Fuzzy Flip-Flops $694
A classic.

TKEES Sandal $50
The second strap definitely keeps these feeling more “strappy block heel” than “obvious flip-flop.”

Loeffler Randall Jean Heeled Sandals $295
Orange is an endlessly underrated summer color, and these flip-flop heels just want to rectify that.

Jeffrey Campbell The One Thong Sandals $115
