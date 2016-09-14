21 Pairs of Cute Earrings To Shop Right Now

Ah, fall: a time when you’re itching to update your fall wardrobe with sweaters and booties and wool and—what’s that? It’s still 90 degrees out? Great. Still, there’s at least one seasonally agnostic place you can play around with your style: your ears.
We rounded up our favorite cute earrings—hoops, tassels, and jackets among ’em—from designers like J. Hannah, Jenny Bird, Hirotaka, and Sophie Buhai, as well as a few must-haves to pick up at stores you’re already hitting up likke H&M, Topshop, and Need Supply. Ahead, 21 cute earrings at every price point to shop (and wear) now—because at this rate, those sweaters are just going to collect dust in your closet until December.
Nordstrom Wide Hoop Earrings, $29; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Madewell Two-Pack Tassel Hoop Earring Set, $32; at Madewell
Madewell
Leopard-print Earrings, $9.99; at H&M
H&M
Sophie Buhai Ball Drop Earrings, $390; at The Line
The Line
ASOS Stud Link Strand Earrings, $16.50; at ASOS
ASOS
Consider the Wldfwrs
Hirotaka Short Diamond Bar Ear Pin, $290; at Otte
Hirotaka
Lored Stewart XL Disk Dangle Earring, $425; at Need Supply
Need Supply
Mejuri Boheme Breeze Ear Cuff, $27; at Mejuri
Mejuri
Vrai & Oro Baguette Diamond Earrings, $450; at Vrai & Oro
Vrai & Oro
Express Rhinestone Pull Through Earrings, $16.90; at Express
Express
Uribe Beatrix Gold-Plated Agate Earrings, $340; at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter
Tassel And Shard Drop Earrings, $25; at Topshop
Topshop
Drift Riot Circle Dop Earrings, $80; at Drift Riot
Drift Riot