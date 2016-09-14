StyleCaster
21 Pairs of Cute Earrings To Shop Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Need Supply

Ah, fall: a time when you’re itching to update your fall wardrobe with sweaters and booties and wool and—what’s that? It’s still 90 degrees out? Great. Still, there’s at least one seasonally agnostic place you can play around with your style: your ears.

We rounded up our favorite cute earrings—hoops, tassels, and jackets among ’em—from designers like J. Hannah, Jenny Bird, Hirotaka, and Sophie Buhai, as well as a few must-haves to pick up at stores you’re already hitting up likke H&M, Topshop, and Need Supply. Ahead, 21 cute earrings at every price point to shop (and wear) now—because at this rate, those sweaters are just going to collect dust in your closet until December.

Jenny Bird Kain Ear Jackets, $70; at Jenny Bird

 

Photo: Jenny Bird

Nordstrom Wide Hoop Earrings, $29; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom

Local Eclectic Hammered Line Studs, $272; at Local Eclectic

 

Photo: Local Eclectic

Madewell Two-Pack Tassel Hoop Earring Set, $32; at Madewell

 

Photo: Madewell

Leopard-print Earrings, $9.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

J. Hannah Form Hoop II, $105; at J. Hannah

 

Photo: J. Hannah

Sophie Buhai Ball Drop Earrings, $390; at The Line

 

Photo: The Line

ASOS Stud Link Strand Earrings, $16.50; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Consider the Wldfwrs Staple Threaders, $55; at Consider the Wldfwrs

Photo: Consider the Wldfwrs

Hirotaka Short Diamond Bar Ear Pin, $290; at Otte

 

Photo: Hirotaka

Lored Stewart XL Disk Dangle Earring, $425; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Mejuri Boheme Breeze Ear Cuff, $27; at Mejuri

 

Photo: Mejuri

Vrai & Oro Baguette Diamond Earrings, $450; at Vrai & Oro

Photo: Vrai & Oro

Express Rhinestone Pull Through Earrings, $16.90; at Express

 

Photo: Express

Uribe Beatrix Gold-Plated Agate Earrings, $340; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Tassel And Shard Drop Earrings, $25; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Shihara Chain Earring, $410; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Kat Kim New York Cosma Ruby Studs, $800; at Kat Kim New York

Photo: Kat Kim New York

Spike Ear Jacket in Solver, $46; at Wolf Circus

 

Photo: Wolf Circus

Drift Riot Circle Dop Earrings, $80; at Drift Riot

 

Photo: Drift Riot

Jennifer Meyer Long-Bar Studs, $625; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York

