21 Pairs of Cute Earrings To Shop Right Now

Ah, fall: a time when you’re itching to update your fall wardrobe with sweaters and booties and wool and—what’s that? It’s still 90 degrees out? Great. Still, there’s at least one seasonally agnostic place you can play around with your style: your ears.

We rounded up our favorite cute earrings—hoops, tassels, and jackets among ’em—from designers like J. Hannah, Jenny Bird, Hirotaka, and Sophie Buhai, as well as a few must-haves to pick up at stores you’re already hitting up likke H&M, Topshop, and Need Supply. Ahead, 21 cute earrings at every price point to shop (and wear) now—because at this rate, those sweaters are just going to collect dust in your closet until December.