Cute Desk Protectors That’ll Prevent Scratches and Spills

Everyone who has ever worked from home has walked by their desk one day to find that there are some scratches and coffee stains that were definitely not there the day before. Sometimes, when you get into a hyper-focused zone, you don’t notice that you spilled your coffee just a little bit and now you have a brown coffee ring on your desk. As for the small scratches and dents, we can’t even trace the origins of those. If you get frustrated by those little dings and imperfections, you should check out desk pads and protectors.

Desk protectors might sound like boring black mouse pad sheets that go over your desk. Sometimes they are, but we found some cute desk protectors for you. These stylish protectors have clever or cute illustrations and come in a variety of colors. One of the options we found is bound to suit your style. You won’t have to go with a black desk protector, unless you want to. All of the options add a thin layer between you, the mess-maker, and your wooden or glass desk. Two of our protector picks are completely water-proof and heat-resistant. One option is reversible, so you can switch up your desk decor on a whim.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. DEMON CHEST Desk Size Mouse Pad

If you wish you had a glamorous marble desk to work at, we found the next best thing. This marble desk protector can cover nearly the entirety of the top of your desk. It’s 31.5 in. in length and takes up a decent amount of space, so make sure to measure before purchasing. It is .12 in. thick and provides your desk with more protection. This giant mouse pad is smooth on the top and has anti-slip rubber grip on the bottom to ensure your giant mouse pad stays where it’s meant to. There’s also a black marble option and three galaxy-inspired protectors.

2. Monoy Office Desk Pad

Sweet tooths and flamingo fans will love these fun desk pads from Monoy. Featuring whimsical illustrations along the bottom of the desk pad, these PU leather pads are water- and heat-resistant. After you pick cupcakes or flamingo patterns, you can choose to get either pattern on a pale blue or pink. That means this pad will be fine if your computer gets warm or hot. This pad is even easy to clean. You simply wipe it down with a wet cloth.

3. YSAGi Multifunctional Office Desk Pad

This desk pad has one side made out of PU leather, while the opposite side is made out of cork. You can completely transform how your desk looks by flipping the desk pad over to the other side. The PU leather is available in multiple colors, including blue (pictured) and cobalt green. This pad is comfortable on your wrists and will help reduce friction while you work.