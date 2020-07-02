Cute Desk Organizers That’ll Control Your Clutter

Pens, planners and paperclips always end up in the strangest spots if you have nowhere to put them. You might find your planner on your couch, pens in your makeup organizer and paperclips laying around loose on your desk. Restore order to your office or school supplies with cute desk organizers. This way you won’t be desperately fumbling around for your planner when your boss is giving you instructions or a lengthy to-do list. Elle Woods would never be flustered like that. She’d have a pink desk organizer with all of her pink pens and legal briefs perfectly arranged.

The desk organizers we rounded up are made out of mesh and acrylic, which means that they’ll last a long time. They aren’t super large and can fit on smaller desks, and you don’t need to spend much time at all assembling them. Each one comes in a variety of shades, so you can add a pop of color to your WFH or office space. When your stuff is in its place, you’ll be able to focus on your deadlines. We see through your cleaning the entire desk routine. It’s just a procrastination technique. So get down to business.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Rose Gold Desk Organizer for Women

With this rose gold mesh organizer set, you’ll feel like you’ve got your work life together. There are five compartments—one larger compartment for notebooks, two compartments for pens, one open compartment for small items like erasers and a spot to place sticky notes—and a mini-sliding drawer. You won’t have loose pens rolling around on your desk anymore. This organizer is also stylish and striking. It’ll be a fun addition to your desk decor.

2. EasyPAG Mesh Desk Organizer

Elle Woods would definitely approve of this desk organizer. This compact wire organizer is cleverly designed to give you as many compartments as possible. There’s one sliding drawer for sticky notes, a central compartment with three dividers for supplies like push-pins, a staple-sized compartment in the back and then two columns for pens, pencils and scissors. The wire organizer has four little pads on the bottom, so the organizer doesn’t scratch your desk.

3. Acrylic Desk Organizer for Office Supplies

If you want a more subtle desk organizer that won’t show its entire contents and clutter up your desk, check out this pick. Made out of durable acrylic, this organizer isn’t see-through like the other options on this list. There are eight total compartments, including a back compartment you can put your phone in, four tall compartments for pencils and three tiny compartments for small desk accessories. It comes in lavender, pink, blue, black and clear.