25 Cute Crop Tops Worn by Street Style Stars and Fashion Bloggers

When crop tops first made their triumphant return to the fashion world a few seasons back, it seemed like they were just another quickie trend. After all, they’re pretty divisive among women, and not always the easiest to wear. However—to everyone’s surprise—midriff-bearing tops have defied the odds by sticking around, and it seems most women have figured out how to wear crop tops and look seriously cute.

Whether worn with high-waist skirts, pants, street style stars and fashion bloggers the word over have embrace the crop top trend, and regularly show us how to style them. If you’re looking for some inspiration, check out the gallery above, which features 25 killer outfits all styled around cute crop tops.