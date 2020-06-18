Cute Correction Tape That Makes Erasing Mistakes Fun

When you’re going over an essay for a course or a massive spreadsheet for work on paper, stumbling upon a mistake can be a little demoralizing. Mistakes happen, but you might grumble about how you should have been more careful before aggressively crossing it out. You shouldn’t feel guilt or shame about errors. They happen to literally everyone at some point or another. Start to rethink how you treat yourself when you make a mistake.

Correction tape can be an easy and less chaotic way of erasing errors. The tape dries instantly and you can neatly write over the tape with your corrections, instead of waiting for white out to dry or scribbling something in the margins.

Correction tape might not sound super exciting, but we found some cute correction tape dispensers that’ll rethink making edits or fixing mistakes. You won’t be able to resist these dispensers. We’ve got one that beauty gurus will appreciate, and another pick that replaces errors with a trail of tiny and adorable illustrated stickers. Our final pick is for that daydreamer who always has their head in the clouds.

1. Chris.W 3Pcs Novelty Artificial Lipstick Correction Tape

You already make a mark with your lipstick. Now, you can erase mistakes in spreadsheets or documents with this lipstick correction tape. You twist the tube to the left or right to roll the correction tape up or down. Instead of lipstick, there’s correction tape. There’s three lipsticks within this set, so you’ll be able to correct errors with this fast-drying whiteout tool for a while.

2. EFF-cientt Novelty Sticker Machines

If you’re trying to cut out sentences or lines of papers entirely, consider using this super fun sticker tape. Instead of erasing your mistakes, it replaces them with fun illustrations of hearts, caffeinated beverages, multi-color crocodiles or very round animals. This little set comes with four different pens. The stickers are easy to maneuver, because they are put into a pen format. Make mistakes more fun.

3. Gilroy Cloud Shape Correction Tape

When your head happens to be in the clouds and you make a mistake on paper, how fitting would it be to use a cloud-shaped correction tape dispenser to fix it? This cute little cloud whites out your mistakes with tape that dries instantly. This whimsical dispenser comes in a single pack and in white, pink, blue and turquoise. You can’t choose a color when you order, so you’ll be surprised by what you get.