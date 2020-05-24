The Prettiest Cloth Face Masks You Can Order Online Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

I’m one of those people who has to have the cute version of everything—from laundry hampers to jewelry holders. No matter what the item is, I want it to be aesthetically pleasing and Instagram-ready (just in case, ya know?). So, of course, since I’m trying to do my due diligence and keep others safe from my germs when I go to the grocery store, I’m shopping for cute cloth face masks. At this point, cloth face masks are available in abundance, so it’s much easier to find pretty options now than it was less than a month ago. That means we all can keep each other safe and look cute AF. Now that’s some good news.

Of course, please remember that these cloth face masks are not medical grade or equipped with N95 filters. They can’t keep you from breathing in germs from others, so make sure you still keep a distance of at least six feet while you’re out running essential errands. These masks do allow you to protect others from being exposed to your breath and germs, which is why we should all do our part during this pandemic and wear one. It doesn’t mean your mask can’t be cute, though! Safe and adorable can go hand-in-hand, and there are plenty of chic face mask options ready to spice up your sweatsuits.

To get you started, we rounded up 11 different cute cloth face masks you can shop online now. From pretty pastels, fun florals and other summery patterns, there’s no shortage of face masks that are cute enough to Instagram. (Sometimes you just need to take a quick selfie while in the cereal aisle, OK?) So go ahead and do your part by keeping your mouth and nose covered with one of these effortlessly adorable cloth face masks.

1. Christy Dawn The Sustainable Mask

This five-pack of sustainable linen masks from Christy Dawn is too cute to pass up. Pretty pastels abound, as well as fun and summery gingham. Who could resist such dreamy colorways and soft linen for hot weather?

2. Onzie Mindful Masks

Whether you’re into animal prints or florals, these Onzie face masks are sure to please. Keep on-trend while you keep others safe. It’s a win/win situation.

3. One Love Malibu Cotton Masks

BRB, snagging this four-pack of gorgeous and summery masks right now. From boho vibes to bright florals, there’s so much to love about these cotton face masks. Share with your family or keep ’em all to yourself.

4. Le Leni Home Colorful Masks

Looking for especially bright colors and patterns? These colorful and fun cotton face masks are double-layer, washable and feature elastic ear loops to help keep your mask from slipping—plus they’re just adorable.

5. Parachute Face Masks

Just because a mask is neutral, doesn’t mean it isn’t cute AF. This solid face mask in creamy white gives us major shabby chic vibes. As a bonus, it probably goes with just about any summer ensemble in your closet.

6. Coop Home Goods Face Masks

Embrace the blues this season with this set of three gorgeous and simple face masks. In chambray and summery gingham, you’re sure to reach for these cute face masks first this summer.

7. Kim Kaps Double-Sided Face Mask

If you’re looking for a tie-back mask with a seriously cute pattern, let us introduce to your new go-to. With colors perfect for the warm seasons, this mask is too adorable to handle. Prepare for compliments from strangers (at least six feet away, of course).

8. Beyond Yoga In This Together Mask

Remind yourself we’re all in this together with a pretty blue and purple floral face mask. You’ll look like a walking secret garden—and who doesn’t want that?!

9. Toes On The Nose Face Mask

Allow yourself to be transported to the beach with this aloha pink floral face mask. You can imagine you’re sitting on the sand, cold drink in hand and warm sun on your shoulders. *Sigh.*

10. Sweet Lou Snuggles Face Mask

Whether you’re a fan of bright and fun florals or prefer a Disney-themed mask, Sweet Lou Snuggles on Etsy has the mask for you. With so many to choose from—and only $7 a pop—you might as well stock up.

11. Koral Shiny Netz Face Mask

Animal print is basically a neutral at this point, so you can wear this leopard print face mask with any outfit. Even if you can’t actually go wild right now, you can at least wear a wild face mask.

