10 Christmas Sweaters That Are Anything But Ugly

We’re all for having fun when it comes to festive holiday dressing, even if it means breaking out—you guessed it—our own interpretations of the stereotypical ugly Christmas sweater.

However, it seems that this season, the options available aren’t so ugly after all. In fact, the ones we’ve been spotting are downright stylish. From J.Crew’s cozy winter motifs to Tibi’s take on a reindeer knit, we’re seriously psyched to wear these 10 holiday sweaters that are anything but ugly.

Read on to shop our picks for the cutest—and most stylish–holiday sweaters!