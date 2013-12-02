StyleCaster
10 Christmas Sweaters That Are Anything But Ugly

10 Christmas Sweaters That Are Anything But Ugly

10 Christmas Sweaters That Are Anything But Ugly
We’re all for having fun when it comes to festive holiday dressing, even if it means breaking out—you guessed it—our own interpretations of the stereotypical ugly Christmas sweater.

However, it seems that this season, the options available aren’t so ugly after all. In fact, the ones we’ve been spotting are downright stylish. From J.Crew’s cozy winter motifs to Tibi’s take on a reindeer knit, we’re seriously psyched  to wear these 10 holiday sweaters that are anything but ugly.

Read on to shop our picks for the cutest—and most stylish–holiday sweaters!  

Coincidence & Chance Noel Fair Isle Cropped Sweater, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Graphic Crew Sweater, $59; at Joe Fresh stores

Skier Sweater, $98; at J. Crew

Wildfox White Label Holiday Sweater, $225; at Boutique To You

POL Holly Jolly Sweater, $49; at Miss KL

Christmas Cardigan, $63; at ASOS

Tibi Reindeer Intarsia Sweater, $285; at Net-a-Porter

Vintage Holiday Sweater, $98; at J. Crew

BDG Animal Games Sweater, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Free People Rudolph Cardigan, $198; at Shopbop

