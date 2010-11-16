StyleCaster
Cute Cat Pics! United Bamboo Releases 2011 Cat Calendar

Michelle
by
While I fancy myself a dog person, the only pets that I’ve managed to convince my parents to have around the house as a child were cats, so there’s still a chunk of my heart that melts a little when a cute cat picture comes to my attention. This week has been especially heavy on the kittens what with Surprised Kitty making its 35 million plus rounds on YouTube and United Bamboo’s annual Cat Calendar set to release tomorrow night at a fte held at Soho’s Creatures of Comfort store fitting location, isn’t it?

We got a sneak peek at the kittens dressed up in mini United Bamboo ensembles already, though the prints will be auctioned off at tomorrow’s party with proceeds going towards animal shelters, Animal Haven and Kitty Kind. Your feline friend may not thank me for the inspiration the following slide show will give you to dress up your pet, but at least he’ll look more street chic. I mean, someone has to rival William Wegman’s dressed up Weimaranaers, right?

Images from the calendar will be up for auction at Creatures of Comfort (205 Mulberry Street) from November 18 to December 1.

1 of 9

Boca is so hot right now. Meow. 

I only eat Fancy Feast. Meow.

I'm so Lower East Side. Meow.

Would you care to play a game of badminton? Meow.

Are you saying this mumu's not flattering? Meow.

I hope my girlfriend doesn't get mad I'm wearing her dress. Meow.

A Degas next to a Renoir? Meow.

These galas are soo boring. Meow.

Somebody hand me my Virginia Slims. Meow.

