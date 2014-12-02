30 Cute, Casual Outfits to Wear on Days Off This Month

We love holiday time for many reasons—family, gifts, food and, of course, numerous days off from work that call for cozy-casual outfits.

Whether you’re kicking it with friends, spending the day shopping, or heading to a family gathering, December is the time to break out the cute, casual pieces you might not be able to swing at work.

To give you some ideas on what to wear on your days off for the holidays, we’ve gathered some of our favorite casual winter outfits that will keep you warm, stylish and most importantly, comfortable.

Click through the slideshow above to check them out!