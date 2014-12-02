StyleCaster
Share

30 Cute, Casual Outfits to Wear on Days Off This Month

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Cute, Casual Outfits to Wear on Days Off This Month

Kristen Bousquet
by
30 Cute, Casual Outfits to Wear on Days Off This Month
30 Start slideshow

We love holiday time for many reasons—family, gifts, food and, of course, numerous days off from work that call for cozy-casual outfits.

MORE: StyleCaster’s Holiday Gift Guide 2014

Whether you’re kicking it with friends, spending the day shopping, or heading to a family gathering, December is the time to break out the cute, casual pieces you might not be able to swing at work.

MORE: How to Stay in Shape While Traveling During the Holidays

To give you some ideas on what to wear on your days off for the holidays, we’ve gathered some of our favorite casual winter outfits that will keep you warm, stylish and most importantly, comfortable.

Click through the slideshow above to check them out!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Photo: Polienne

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Scent of Obsession

Photo: Zeum Magazine

Photo: Scent of Obsession

Photo: Mango & Salt

Photo: Fashion & Style V

Photo: Daria Daria

Photo: Mi Armario En Ruinas

Photo: On The Racks

Photo: A Cup of Style

Photo: Bang Bang Blond

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: With Love From Kat

Photo Amlul

Photo: Nil Erturk

Photo: Bartabacmode

Photo: Frassy

Photo: Shout Out to You

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Mango & Salt

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Love Blair

Photo: A Portable Package

Photo: Kendi Everyday

Photo: Janice Thi Tran

Photo: Le Blog de Betty

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Socks are NOT Boring Gifts

Socks are NOT Boring Gifts
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share