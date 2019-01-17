37 Cute Bralettes to Wear on Valentine’s Day If You Can’t Stand Underwires

Scroll To See More Images

Call to mind whatever you think of when you hear the phrase “Valentine’s Day lingerie,” and visions of corsets, underwires and other traditionally hot items will undoubtedly dance in your head. While these pieces are undeniably hot, they also tend to be pretty expensive and generally uncomfortable—a trade-off that’s worth it for the occasional seduction, but not really sustainable. Which is precisely why I’m celebrating Valentine’s Day by stocking the hell up on cute bralettes.

Before we go any further, it’s worth acknowledging that bralettes don’t work for everyone. If you wear anything above a C cup, you’re probably better served by actual structure and actual support—two things bralettes, despite their many strengths, don’t really offer. But if you’re small-chested and ready to indulge in a little underwire-free comfort, I absolutely feel you. The day never really feels done until I’ve unhooked my bra and casually pulled it out of the side of my shirt; there’s something utterly freeing about letting my boobs adopt their natural form and just, you know, take a break for a while. Honestly, there’s something kind of hot about it too.

When my body is at its most comfortable, it’s also at its most relaxed. And I have a hard time feeling sexy unless I’m in a blissed-out, totally comfortable, totally relaxed state. Cute bralettes and other comfy lingerie help me get there. They make me feel more in touch with my body’s natural form, and less like the night’s a performance—plus, they come with the added benefit of feeling absolutely cozy and being super cute. This Valentine’s Day, I’ll be foregoing the silky corsets and structured underwires, both because I don’t like them that much and because I tend to have more fun without them. You should, as always, do you. But if doing you involves loading up on generally budget-friendly, genuinely comfy lingerie options, I’ve got your back.

Emma Sequin Triangle Bra, $118 at Free People

Is it just me, or is there something surprisingly sexy about wearing sequin flowers over your nipples like pasties? (Nope? Just me?)

Ruby Bralette, $68 at Free People

It’s your Valentine’s Day—you an wear a rhinestone-embellished bra if you want to.

Cosmo Sequin Triangle Bra, $128 at Free People

I didn’t realize a sequin-covered bralette was a thing I needed until I stumbled upon this one.

Ruffle Open Cup Bralette, $24 at Savage x Fenty

Leave it to Rihanna to make all of our Valentine’s Days more sexy.

Zig-Zag Lace Triangle Bra, $29 at & Other Stories

Just transparent enough.

Calvin Klein Heritage Triangle Bralette, $32 at Urban Outfitters

All the comfort of a sports bra—all the dainty cuteness of a regular bra.

Sunday Bralette, $38 at Free People

Practical coverage and romantic appeal—what’s not to love?

Square Lace Triangle Bra, $39 at & Other Stories

OK, this might be the sexiest bralette I’ve ever laid eyes on.

Unlined Microfiber Bralette, $30 at Savage x Fenty

The more power pink bras you can get your hands on, the better.

Adella Lavender Lace Bralette, $30 at Lulu’s

So pretty you won’t want to wear anything over it. (Thankfully, you don’t actually have to.)

Satin Tulip Soft Bra, $39 at & Other Stories

Retro appeal in a comfy-cute silhouette? Yes, please.

Out from Under Lace Padded Fusion Triangle Bra, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Because black is totally on the lingerie menu. Even (especially!) on Valentine’s Day.

Satin Bandeau, $30 at Savage x Fenty

Undoubtedly the funnest animal print bralette around.

Home with You Bralette, $30 at Free People

Also available in gray, white and pink—you know, if red isn’t your style.

Lace Liana Bralette, $20 at Madewell

Cute, classic and begging to be worn under everything you own.

Out from Under Satin Lace Trim Bralette, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Because light blue is a seriously underrated color as far as Valentine’s Day palettes go.

Olivia Bralette, $38 at Free People

Definitely buying this one with the matching high-waisted panty.

Star Jacquard Satin Bralette, $39 at & Other Stories

A comfier take on all the Valentine’s Day lingerie you’re used to seeing.

Out from Under Georgia Pointelle Ruffle Bra Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

For the sports bra lover who wants something a little sweeter for February 13.

Next to Notion Prairie Romance Bralette, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Because white lace can be seriously sexy.

Allover Lace Halter Bra, $49 at & Other Stories

Now this is one hell of a bralette.

Metallic Lace V Bralette, $39 at Savage x Fenty

Because bralettes for bigger boobs might be hard to find, but they exist, and they’re absolutely delightful.

Out from Under One and Only Lace Trim Triangle Bra, $24 at Urban Outfitters

The light blue satin and lace are delightful on their own, but the tiny pink rose detail makes them all the more adorable.

Triangle Velvet Bralette, $30 at Savage x Fenty

Probably the hottest bralette in this roundup, let’s be real.

Allover Lace Bralette, $29 at & Other Stories

Like a sports bra, except lacy.

Embroidered Leopard Bandeau, $39 at Savage x Fenty

Rihanna blessed us with a bralette that’s simultaneously transparent and covered in animal prints. Need I say more?

Calvin Klein Exclusive Velvet Triangle Bra, $38 at Urban Outfitters

The classic Calvin Klein lounge set got the velvet treatment, and it’s exactly as wonderful as it sounds.

Leaf Mesh Triangle Bra, $39 at & Other Stories

This bra is, like, instantly sexy. And I can’t quite pinpoint why.

Out from Under Fusion Velvet Triangle Bra, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Because you can’t go wrong with pink velvet. You just can’t.

FP One Ophelia Bra, $38 at Free People

You could definitely wear this one as a top if you want to.

Animal Print Triangle Bra, $39 at & Other Stories

An animal print bralette done in a not-so-obvious way.

Out from Under Cindy Seamless Triangle Bra, $18 at Urban Outfitters

This looks comfortable AF, and there’s something really hot about being this low-key on the sexiest night of the year.

Mesh-Trimmed Michelle Bralette, $32 at Madewell

A classic you’ll want to sport for years to come.

Burlesque Fishnet Sporty Bra, $128 at Free People

One bralette layered over another bralette—and covered in fishnet. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t into it.

Velvet Bralette, $39 at Savage x Fenty

Colorblocked velvet with transparent panels? Take all my money.

Lace Triangle Bralette, $39 at & Other Stories

Uh, BRB, buying this dainty delight ASAP.

Celeste Bralette, $38 at Free People

Stars aren’t an obvious choice for Valentine’s Day, but they’re a great one.

