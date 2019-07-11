Cute Bralettes to Shop, Because Who Has Time for Underwires in This Humidity?!

Scroll To See More Images

Low-stakes hot take: Underwires suck. I get that support is a very important thing for the very well-endowed. But as someone with basically zero boobs, underwire does little but stab me in the ribcage. I hate it. And when it’s 100 degrees (and humid AF) outside, my patience for tediousness wains at an exponential degree. Come summer, I don’t have time for underwires. What I do have time for, though, is every adorable summer bralette on the market.

As a card-carrying member of the Itty Bitty Titty Committee, I’ve long been a fan of bralettes in their near-unending glory. Soft, cozy and absolutely structure-less, they’re basically pajamas for your boobs. If it were socially acceptable to wear pajamas 24/7, you’d consider it, wouldn’t you? Well, you basically can—just buy a shit-ton of bralettes. Sure, not even the plushest, most luxurious fabric will hold a candle to that free-your-boobs-from-your-bra-at-the-end-of-the-day feel. But. Bralettes come pretty damn close. (And certainly closer than actual friggin’ bras do.)

If you’ve been blessed with mammaries that are not particularly tiny, you may be reading this with some level of disdain. Why do the small-breasted among us get to revel in the comfort bralettes afford, while you’re stuck wearing underwires everywhere you go? Good news: You mightn’t have to. My large-chested colleague, Maggie Griswold, has done some first-hand research in this department and has stumbled upon a bralette that comfortably houses her D-cup boobs. All hope isn’t lost. (She’s also found a number of plus-size bralettes that hold up, too.)

I’m, quite frankly, shocked that we’ve reached the year 2019 without finding a way to support boobs that doesn’t involve literal metal. But we’re getting there. So go forth. Bralette-shop your heart out. Because your boobs deserve it, you deserve it, we all deserve it.

Mesh and lace do a match in lingerie heaven make.

As comfy as a sports bra. As cute as every other bra in your repertoire.

Just transparent enough.

Basically a corset—without the hyper-structured waist.

The ruffle is too. damn. cute.

Floral, done the embroidered way.

A thicker strap for the shopper who craves a little extra coverage.

All-silk-everything, plz.

A bralette that could definitely double as a crop top.

Straps so cute you won’t mind your neckline revealing them.

Stars and key rings: two things you don’t tend to see rendered in lingerie.

A bow allows for more nuanced sizing—and adds a dose of cute appeal to this already-adorable bralette.

So comfy you may be tempted to live in it.

Sexy without sacrificing comfort.

Again, can I just wear all satin all the time?

A bralette that takes full advantage of 2019’s ruffle trend.

A satin-mesh bustier in a genuinely stunning shade? I’ll take 13.

Lingerie, done the incredibly cozy way.

An underrated color combo—and a cut sure to lay flat under even the sheerest of T-shirts.

Flowers, and bows, and cutouts—oh my.

The scoop-neck style is all kinds of adorable.

Not your average cut—not your average cut, at all.

An absolute classic.

Because no bralette roundup would be complete without a handful of Fenty picks.

Not only is the floral lace entirely cute, but it’ll also ensure the bralette lays flat under all your favorite clothing.

Fit for your wedding night—and any other night when you’re feelin’ a lil special.

Animal print lingerie done in a way that feels entirely fresh.

Frilly in the most delightful way possible.

Basically a one-shoulder sports bra.

An autumnal palette sure to stun during the summer.

The more ruffles, the merrier.

Light blue and chartreuse? Yes, please.

Love the strappy detail on the cups.

I’ve been eyeing this mesh bralette since Rihanna first launched it. The only reason I haven’t hit “check out” is because I can’t decide if I love the navy or olive iteration more.

Blue isn’t an obvious lingerie color, but it’s a pretty damn good one.

Hot pink is always a good idea. Even if it’ll show through your white clothes.

How obvious is it that I can’t get enough of this scoop-neck bralette style?

Worth layering under your favorite drape-y top or maxi.

Satin band, lace cups—can’t lose.

Plum may not be the first color that comes to mind when you think “summer,” but it’s sure to stun during any season.

Ruffles? And lace? And pearl buttons? My heart can hardly handle it all.

The rippled band will keep your bralette feeling fitted—without leaving you feeling constricted.

A less-than-obvious palette that never fails to delight.

