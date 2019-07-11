StyleCaster
Cute Bralettes to Shop, Because Who Has Time for Underwires in This Humidity?!

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: & Other Stories/Shutterstock/Lindsey Lanquist.

Low-stakes hot take: Underwires suck. I get that support is a very important thing for the very well-endowed. But as someone with basically zero boobs, underwire does little but stab me in the ribcage. I hate it. And when it’s 100 degrees (and humid AF) outside, my patience for tediousness wains at an exponential degree. Come summer, I don’t have time for underwires. What I do have time for, though, is every adorable summer bralette on the market.

As a card-carrying member of the Itty Bitty Titty Committee, I’ve long been a fan of bralettes in their near-unending glory. Soft, cozy and absolutely structure-less, they’re basically pajamas for your boobs. If it were socially acceptable to wear pajamas 24/7, you’d consider it, wouldn’t you? Well, you basically can—just buy a shit-ton of bralettes. Sure, not even the plushest, most luxurious fabric will hold a candle to that free-your-boobs-from-your-bra-at-the-end-of-the-day feel. But. Bralettes come pretty damn close. (And certainly closer than actual friggin’ bras do.)

If you’ve been blessed with mammaries that are not particularly tiny, you may be reading this with some level of disdain. Why do the small-breasted among us get to revel in the comfort bralettes afford, while you’re stuck wearing underwires everywhere you go? Good news: You mightn’t have to. My large-chested colleague, Maggie Griswold, has done some first-hand research in this department and has stumbled upon a bralette that comfortably houses her D-cup boobs. All hope isn’t lost. (She’s also found a number of plus-size bralettes that hold up, too.)

I’m, quite frankly, shocked that we’ve reached the year 2019 without finding a way to support boobs that doesn’t involve literal metal. But we’re getting there. So go forth. Bralette-shop your heart out. Because your boobs deserve it, you deserve it, we all deserve it. 

For Love and Lemons Sorbet Lace Trim… $114
For Love and Lemons Sorbet Lace Trim… $114
Mesh and lace do a match in lingerie heaven make.

Stella Bralette $100
Stella Bralette $100
As comfy as a sports bra. As cute as every other bra in your repertoire.

Scallop-Edge Mesh Soft Bra $15
Scallop-Edge Mesh Soft Bra $15
Just transparent enough.

Bandeau Bralette $38
Bandeau Bralette $38
Basically a corset—without the hyper-structured waist.

Bonnie Blouson Bralette $78
Bonnie Blouson Bralette $78
The ruffle is too. damn. cute.

Cherry Blossom Bralette $39.95
Cherry Blossom Bralette $39.95
Floral, done the embroidered way.

Zig-Zag Lace Triangle Bra $15
Zig-Zag Lace Triangle Bra $15
A thicker strap for the shopper who craves a little extra coverage.

LOVE Stories Darling Bralette $52.80
LOVE Stories Darling Bralette $52.80
All-silk-everything, plz.

Out from Under Lulu Seamless Puckered… $9.99
Out from Under Lulu Seamless Puckered… $9.99
A bralette that could definitely double as a crop top.

Out from Under Barrymore Lace Triangle… $14.99
Out from Under Barrymore Lace Triangle… $14.99
Straps so cute you won’t mind your neckline revealing them.

Celeste Bralette $38
Celeste Bralette $38
Stars and key rings: two things you don’t tend to see rendered in lingerie.

Only Hearts Coucou Bralette $48
Only Hearts Coucou Bralette $48
A bow allows for more nuanced sizing—and adds a dose of cute appeal to this already-adorable bralette.

Yellow Plisse Crop Top $6.60
Yellow Plisse Crop Top $6.60
So comfy you may be tempted to live in it.

For Love and Lemons Marie Sheer O-Ring… $99.99
For Love and Lemons Marie Sheer O-Ring… $99.99
Sexy without sacrificing comfort.

Out from Under Alexandria Satin… $24
Out from Under Alexandria Satin… $24
Again, can I just wear all satin all the time?

Out from Under Georgia Pointelle Ruffle… $14.99
Out from Under Georgia Pointelle Ruffle… $14.99
A bralette that takes full advantage of 2019’s ruffle trend.

Satin Bralet $19
Satin Bralet $19
A satin-mesh bustier in a genuinely stunning shade? I’ll take 13.

Mermaid Lace Bralette $148
Mermaid Lace Bralette $148
Lingerie, done the incredibly cozy way.

Square Lace Triangle Bra $19
Square Lace Triangle Bra $19
An underrated color combo—and a cut sure to lay flat under even the sheerest of T-shirts.

For Love and Lemons Pastille Strappy… $128
For Love and Lemons Pastille Strappy… $128
Flowers, and bows, and cutouts—oh my.

Coucou Lola Tank Bralette $48
Coucou Lola Tank Bralette $48
The scoop-neck style is all kinds of adorable.

Cosabella Ballet Bralette $44.50
Cosabella Ballet Bralette $44.50
Not your average cut—not your average cut, at all.

Mesh Lace Triangle Bra $19
Mesh Lace Triangle Bra $19
An absolute classic.

Sunset Leopard Bandeau $49
Sunset Leopard Bandeau $49
Because no bralette roundup would be complete without a handful of Fenty picks.

For Love and Lemons Nanette Triangle Bra $101.50
For Love and Lemons Nanette Triangle Bra $101.50
Not only is the floral lace entirely cute, but it’ll also ensure the bralette lays flat under all your favorite clothing.

Lace Halter Soft Bra $28
Lace Halter Soft Bra $28
Fit for your wedding night—and any other night when you’re feelin’ a lil special.

Satin Bandeau $38
Satin Bandeau $38
Animal print lingerie done in a way that feels entirely fresh.

Only Hearts Coucou Ruffle Bralette $55
Only Hearts Coucou Ruffle Bralette $55
Frilly in the most delightful way possible.

Acid Wash Asymmetric Crop Top $6.60
Acid Wash Asymmetric Crop Top $6.60
Basically a one-shoulder sports bra.

Multicolored Lace Triangle Bra $20
Multicolored Lace Triangle Bra $20
An autumnal palette sure to stun during the summer.

Thistle and Spire Lorimer Ruffle… $54
Thistle and Spire Lorimer Ruffle… $54
The more ruffles, the merrier.

Unlined Microfiber Bralette $38
Unlined Microfiber Bralette $38
Light blue and chartreuse? Yes, please.

Lipsy Jayla Lace Bralette $16
Lipsy Jayla Lace Bralette $16
Love the strappy detail on the cups.

Fishnet Bralette $38
Fishnet Bralette $38
I’ve been eyeing this mesh bralette since Rihanna first launched it. The only reason I haven’t hit “check out” is because I can’t decide if I love the navy or olive iteration more.

Triangle Lace Bralette $25
Triangle Lace Bralette $25
Blue isn’t an obvious lingerie color, but it’s a pretty damn good one.

Savage x Fenty Sheer Mesh Bralette $30
Savage x Fenty Sheer Mesh Bralette $30
Hot pink is always a good idea. Even if it’ll show through your white clothes.

Only Hearts Coucou Lola Tank Bralette $46
Only Hearts Coucou Lola Tank Bralette $46
How obvious is it that I can’t get enough of this scoop-neck bralette style?

Wild Honey Satin Cami Bralette $21
Wild Honey Satin Cami Bralette $21
Worth layering under your favorite drape-y top or maxi.

Ice Blue Lace Pull-On Triangle Bra $18
Ice Blue Lace Pull-On Triangle Bra $18
Satin band, lace cups—can’t lose.

Eyelash Lace Triangle Bra $19
Eyelash Lace Triangle Bra $19
Plum may not be the first color that comes to mind when you think “summer,” but it’s sure to stun during any season.

Radiant Sleep Bralette $64
Radiant Sleep Bralette $64
Ruffles? And lace? And pearl buttons? My heart can hardly handle it all.

Hanky Panky Enchante Open Bralette $62
Hanky Panky Enchante Open Bralette $62
The rippled band will keep your bralette feeling fitted—without leaving you feeling constricted.

Love Stories Love Lace Triangle Bralette $49.99
Love Stories Love Lace Triangle Bralette $49.99
A less-than-obvious palette that never fails to delight.

 

