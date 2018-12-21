19 Pairs of Cute Boxers to Buy for (and Immediately Steal From) Your BF

Scroll To See More Images

For years we’ve known about the injustice that is Gendered Pocket Inequality. Everyone and their mother understands that the fashion industry grants men the biggest, most luxurious pockets, while giving women pockets that wouldn’t fit a stick of gum—if they even are pockets at all. I’m not saying that’s not happening or that we should stop fighting, because it is and I will continue struggling against Big Jeans for pockets that accommodate a phone and keys until I am cold and in the ground. But what I’m saying is there’s an even bigger conspiracy happening right under our noses: boxers—specifically cute boxers.

You see, right across from our underwear aisle—which stands as a frustrating chimera of confusing sizes and for some reason always two weird fuzzy sleep-robes—is an entire section of comfy, cozy mini-pants that are perfect for sleeping or lounging. There are, in scientific terms, a shit-ton of cute boxers out there that are soft, comfy and have absolutely fantastic patterns at bananas-low prices that apparently Women Shouldn’t Have Access To, but I’m calling it.

The Revolution is here, ladies! Come get your cheap cute soft little pants! I’m telling the world!

As a starting point, browse this delightful selection of cute browsers that is sure to get you and literally any other woman in the mood for Subversion. Or, you know, even if you’re not feeling like rah-rah vigilante fashion-ing this one, you can always just buy a handful of these cute boxers for your boyfriend and then immediately-yet-sneakily co-opt them back into your drawer. Whatever works for you.

Odd Future All Over Donut Boxers, $10 at Zumiez

Rest assured that in these boxers you are not only the comfiest person in the room but also the coolest.

The Put A Bird On Its, $20 at Chubbies

Put a bird on it! And by it, I mean your butt.

Palm Tree Boxer Brief, $13 at Urban Outfitters

Put yourself on island time with these breezy boxers.

Shark Attack Boxer Briefs, $17 at Sock It To Me

Protect your assets with these Jaws Draws.

AEO Plaid Flannel Boxer, $6 at American Eagle

Summon your inner lumberjack with these cozy shorts.

Astronaut Boxer Brief, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Asstronauts. Does this count as a caption?

Pokemon Print Boxer Brief, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Turn your inner nerd into your under nerd.

Planet Boxer Briefs, $17 at Sock It To Me

Bring a little outer space to your inner sanctum. (Too far?)

All Over Roses Boxer Briefs, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Take a little time to stop and wear the roses.

Caution Tape Boxer Brief, $13 at Sock It To Me

Kind of like logomania. Kind of.

Constellation Trunk, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Celestial bodies? Try celestial booty (haha).

Blue Foil Boxer Briefs, $7 at Target

For those days when even your pants want to daydream.

Contenders Clothing Rocky Boxer Briefs, $24 on Amazon

Give yourself a secret fighting edge with these Rocky-inspired boxers.

Solid Peach Supersoft Boxer Briefs, $10 at Express

These boxers are so soft they’re pretty much their own category of self-care.

Land Of The Dino Boxer Brief, $17 at Sock It To Me

Because dinosaurs make for a seriously (and under-ratedly) cute print.

Blammo! Boxer Brief, $13 at Sock It To Me

Why not a little pop art action to your lounge time?

Pas de Mer Boxers, $26 at Urban Outfitters

Class up your comfy cozies with a little French.

Blue Penguin Boxer Briefs, $10 at Express

Pay tribute to the cold while you remain inside and warm.

Pineapple Jungle Boxer Briefs, $15 at Zumiez

Yup, the tropical print trend has pervaded the boxer industry, too.