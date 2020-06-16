Cute Binder Clips and Paper Clips That’ll Liven Up Your Work Space

Silver paper clips and black binder clips just don’t inspire any kind of excitement. You don’t want to hop to it and work on sorting all of that paperwork when those are your accessories. Add some fun back into turning in papers, filing paperwork and packaging presentations. We can’t promise that you’ll get a higher grade or that your boss will worship the ground you walk on, but we can say that the colorful clips will brighten up your day.

We rounded up the best cute binder clips and paper clips for you. Among our picks are two binder clip sets and one paper clip set. For binder clips, we found a set of 24 that gives you plenty of clip styles to choose from. Your favorite coworker can get the florals, and your least favorite can get the polka dots, for example. Our other set only includes six clips, but it makes up for its number with pretty pink, gold and cream clips that’ll make your reports look more professional. The paperclip set involves several members of the animal kingdom. Teachers won’t be able to pass that option up. Check out all of our picks below.

1. Coideal Assorted Color Bulldog Paper Clips

From strawberries to flowers, you get a wide assortment of fun, bright binder clips to choose from in this 24. pack. If you like to color-code, these durable binder clips give you the opportunity to do so. Made out of steel, these clips are available in two different sizes, .75 in. and 1 in. They also open and close easily, so you don’t have to pry them open. If you aren’t digging this pack, there’s also a smiley binder clip pack.

2. U Brands Binder Clips

Make organizing your paperwork a little bit more fashionable with this set of six binder clips. With floral motifs and a lot of pink and coral, these binder clips are miles more fun than your typical black binder clip. The steel metal clips are coated in a gold finish, so your reports will look elegant and a little bit more glamorous. There’s also a black and white option available.

3. HiQin Cute Paper Clips

Forget about Mr. Clippy and his shape—these paper clips reimagine the clip completely. There are 120 paperclips in this set and 12 different animals (and a dog bone). The animals include a pink elephant, blue turtle, silver cat, green dogs, purple penguins, yellow horses, black squirrels, red pigs, green cats, blue birds and gold dachshunds. If you need to group things in sets of 10 or less, these cute clips are a great option.