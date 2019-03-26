31 Beach Towels That Are Practically Begging to Be Instagrammed

Scroll To See More Images

Spring break is just around the corner, folks. Beach vacations and hanging out by the pool are two of the best warm weather perks. But even if you’re an adult who works 9-to-5 and doesn’t get a spring break, there will (hopefully) still come a time when you’re able to frolic in the sand or post up in a pool chair. Either way, you’ll want a cute beach (or pool) towel with you.

Not only do towels, you know, dry us off after we’ve been in the water, they can also serve a different purpose. When you go to the pool or the beach and you want to take a quick photo for Instagram to prove that you weren’t stuck in a cubicle all week, you want a set-up that will stand out. One of the best ways to do that (along with stylish sunglasses, aesthetic drink-wear and a book to show that you do read) is having a super cute towel. I mean, what’s a beach set-up without an aesthetically pleasing towel? Not cute enough for Instagram—that’s what.

Even before Instagram was a ~thing~, I used to try and pick the cutest towels from the stack my mom kept above our washer. It wasn’t always easy—a lot of the towels had gotten old, bleach stained or hole-y—but I had a couple towels I knew were cute enough to bring to that sixth grade pool party. Now that we document pretty much every aspect of our lives, having a cute beach towel feels even more necessary. I know it can sound silly, but surrounding yourself with cute things (along with other, non-material things like love!!) can kind of improve your mood. It’s the same as putting on a cute outfit when you’re not feeling great—it just kind of helps start the process of adjusting your attitude.

Faux psychology aside, there’s nothing wrong with wanting a cute beach towel to sit on while you soak in the sun. Whether or not you Instagram your beach and pool accessories is up to you. Just do whatever makes you happy—while also wearing plenty of sunscreen!

1. You, Me, Sea Beach Towel, $58 at Anthropologie

You, me and the sea—that’s all we need.

2. Cats Ice Cream Beach Towel, $39.99 at Society6

Some furry companions on your beach trip.

3. Beach Please! Giant Towel, $38 at ban.do

This towel is top banana—whatever that means.

4. Pendleton White Sands Oversized Beach Towel, $49.50 at Urban Outfitters

For an outdoorsy aesthetic.

5. Stripe-Dyed Beach Blanket, $98 at Anthropologie

Perfect for spreading out on the sand.

6. The Emily and Meritt ‘Do Not Disturb’ Beach Towel, $29 at PB Teen

I’m just sayin’ it how it is.

7. Giant Daisy Towel, $68 at band.o

So dreamy.

8. Sunkissed Beach Towel, $58 at Anthropologie

The perfect towel for a day of tanning.

9. Rainbow Shaped Towel, $36 at ban.do

This cheery beach towel would brighten anyone’s day.

10. Kenzo Tiger Head Beach Towel, $130 at Shopbop

This towel is perfect for when you want to look a little dangerous.

11. Swirl Beach Towel, $29 at PB Teen

So ~entrancing~.

13. Slowtide Taos Beach Towel Blanket, $49.95 at Urban Outfitters

A gray towel for a sunny day.

14. Bitch Relax Beach Towel, $39.99 at Society6

Listen to your towel.

15. Girls Beach Towel, $58 at Anthropologie

That, and fun(damental rights).

16. ban.do All Around Beach Towel, $68 at Shopbop

Freshly squeezed.

17. Pendleton Disney’s Mickey’s Salute Beach Towel, $54.50 at Urban Outfitters

For all the Disney fans.

18. Cactus Print Beach Towel, $12.90 at Forever 21

Cacti that won’t prick you.

19. Lilly Pulitzer Garden Round Beach Towel $59 at PB Teen

So many pretty details.

20. Emily Isabella Herringbone Beach Towel, $58 at Anthropologie

This towel is just so freakin’ cute.

21. BAGELS, BAGELS, BAGELS Beach Towel, $39.99 at Society6

IDK what bagels have to do with the beach, but I love this towel.

22. All Around Giant Towel, $68 at ban.do

It’s like sitting on a leaf, but way comfier.

23. Tibetan Tiger Beach Towel, $48.97 at William Sonoma

I’m honestly just obsessed with this tiger beach towel.

25. Oversized Tassel Trim Heart Beach Towel, $75 at Urban Outfitters

Big enough to really spread out.

26. Sydney Beach Towel, $68 at Serena & Lily

A classic striped beach towel is always cute.

27. The Emily & Meritt Palm Leaf Beach Towel, $19.99 at PB Teen

The perfect towel for a tropical vacation.

28. Serenade to Saturn Beach Towel, $39.99 at Society6

For those of you who like your aesthetic a little eclectic.

29. Emily Isabella Swimmer Striped Beach Towel, $58 at Anthropologie

How cute is this towel?!

30. All Around Giant Circle Towel, $68 at ban.do

The perfect spring and summer beach accessory.

31. ’60s Eye Pattern Beach Towel, $39.99 at Society6

The “eyes” have it: This beach towel is perfect.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.