27 Bathroom Storage Options That Are Actually, You Know, Cute

Scroll To See More Images

Your bathroom should be a place of comfort—not stress. It’s the room in your home where you can unwind in a hot shower or bath, do a face mask or have fun getting ready for a night out. You spend a lot of time in the bathroom, and while it can seem daunting to keep it clean and organized, there are myriad cute bathroom storage options to make your life easier. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, have a ton of room to spare or barely have enough space to store your toothbrush, there are so many bathroom storage options to help make your bathroom the oasis it should be.

I shared a bathroom my entire life until my senior year of college, so I understand having a lack of personal space in what should be a calming area. Plus, even when I did (finally) get my own bathroom, it was, uh, not large. Most apartment-dwellers don’t have ample space to store all their beauty and hygiene products, much less the means to make their bathroom cute. But I’m here to tell you that it’s possible to make the most of your space and keep your bathroom a place you don’t dread spending time in—as long as you clean it regularly, OK?

Laundry hampers, toilet brush holders and storage bins don’t have to look like you bought them for your freshman dorm. There are plenty of ways to keep organized while keeping a pretty bathroom aesthetic. If we can’t have an aesthetically pleasing home, what can we have? So, I rounded up 27 cute bathroom storage options that are guaranteed to upgrade your bathroom and make your life so much easier. Hold your applause, thanks.

1. Minimal Rose Gold Standing Bathroom Storage, $39 at Urban Outfitters

It’s small enough to fit into that random corner of your bathroom you can never seem to find anything to put in.

2. Clarissa Glass Canister, $14-$18 at Anthropologie

Keep things organized on your counter.

3. Ainsley Ladder with Baskets, $279 at Pottery Barn

You can pretty much store anything you need in this.

4. Barrel Shower Caddy, $49 at Urban Outfitters

No one said a hanging shower caddy couldn’t be chic.

5. Medium Mobile Canvas Bin, $178-$198 at Anthropologie

A stylish place to throw all your dirty towels.

6. Wood Handle Bathroom Caddy, $30 at West Elm

You can keep this caddy on the counter or under the sink.

7. Bamboo Towel Rack, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Get those damn towels off the floor!

8. Faceted Vanity Organizer, $48 at Anthropologie

Keep all your makeup brushes in one (cute) place.

9. Perry Divided Hamper and Liner, $179 at Pottery Barn

This hamper is pre-divided, so you hardly have to think about separating your clothes.

10. Yamazaki Tower Bathroom Cart, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Small enough to fit in even the tiniest of bathrooms.

11. Kelly Standing Toilet Paper Holder, $148 at Anthropologie

The cutest way to store your toilet paper.

12. Rainier Bath Storage, $79 at Pottery Barn

So aesthetically pleasing, am I right?

13. Two-Tiered Shower Caddy, $35 at West Elm

Just the right size to hold the essentials.

14. DOIY Design Travel Laundry Bag, $15 at Urban Outfitters

Takes up practically no space!

15. Balinese Tassel Basket, $78-$88 at Anthropologie

You can store whatever your heart desires in these cute baskets.

16. Vintage Floor Storage, $299 at Pottery Barn

Honestly, this is so pretty, you could use it in any room.

17. Over-the-Door Tiered Storage, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Over-the-door storage is perfect for when you don’t have a lot of floor space.

18. Imogene Shelved Mirror, $228 at Anthropologie

A shelved mirror is a super cute way to store small things without taking up space on the counter.

19. Metal Over-the-Toilet Etagere, $399 at Pottery Barn

The ultimate space-saver.

20. Twist Weave Baskets, $34 at West Elm

These baskets are great for stacking.

21. Simple Floating Wood Wall Shelf, $29-$69 at Urban Outfitters

Adding shelves gives you more space on the floor, and these floating shelves are super chic.

22. Peaches Canvas Laundry Bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

A super cute way to keep your dirty laundry in one place.

23. Household Essentials Three-Drawer Storage, $89.99 at Target

Easy access to everything you need.

24. Acrylic Dried Floral Toilet Brush, $29 at Urban Outfitters

I bet you didn’t realize a toilet brush could be this pretty.

25. Wood Handle Storage Caddy, $30 at West Elm

It comes in mint, too!

26. Moonstone Lidded Vanity Box, $118 at Anthropologie

Keep small things you don’t want to get lost in this cute lidded box.

27. Cubiko Storage Mirror, $99 at Urban Outfitters

The ultimate minimalist storage.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.