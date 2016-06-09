StyleCaster
Shop Every Style from Our ‘Beyond the Beach’ Swimwear Shoot

by
Photo: Sunny Shokrae

Feeling inspired to make your bathing suit a key part of your next outfit after our “Beyond the Beach” shoot?

MORE: Your Comprehensive Guide to the Top Swimsuit Trends of Summer 2016

Ahead, shop all nine types of suits featured in the editorial, including cutout one-pieces, high-waist bandeau bikinis, and flouncy off-the-shoulder styles. Now you have no excuse not give one of these looks a spin this summer.

MORE: A Gratuitous Guide to Celebrities Wearing Bathing Suits

Photo: Sunny Shokrae

Carmen Marc Valvo One-Piece Bandeau, $129; at Everything but Water

BCA Bali Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit, $58; at Nordstrom

Shore Club Rainbow Bandeau Swimsuit, $53.20; at Swimsuits for All

Photo: Sunny Shokrae

Lisa Marie Fernandez Mira Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Swimsuit, $430; at Net-A-Porter

ABAD x Missguided Frill Bardot Swimsuit, $45.22; at Missguided

Summer Bikini Top, $92; at Free People, and Nikki Bikini Bottom, $48; at Free People

Photo: Sunny Shokrae

Ruche Front Swimsuit, $52; at Topshop

Acacia Kokomo One Piece, $212; at Dash

Aikido Megudo One Piece, $208; at Bikini.com

Photo: Sunny Shokrae

Maryan Mehlhorn Vibration Underwire Swimsuit, $254; at Fig Leaves

Pop Surf One-Piece Swimsuit, $89.50; at Roxy

Onia Feather in the Wind Print Swimsuit, $195; at Intermix

Stripe Butterfly Bandeau, $118; at Giejo, and High-Waist Bottom, $99; at Giejo

Midnight Grace South Beach Bandeau Bikini Top, $42; at Fig Leaves, and High-Waist Brief, $30; at Fig Leaves

Seersucker Stripe Square Bow Bandeau Top, $22.65; at ASOS, and High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $29.12; at ASOS

Photo: Sunny Shokrae

Danni Adjustable Fixed Bikini Top, $80; at Onia, and Angie Bottom, $95; at Onia

Alina Mix & Match Adjustable Top, $45; at Nasty Gal, and Bikini Bottom, $45; at Nasty Gal

Solid and Striped The Morgan Triangle Bikini, $160; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Sunny Shokrae

Norma Kamali X's Bandeau Bikini Top, $87.50; at The Outnet, and X's Cutout High-Rise Bikini Briefs, $85; at The Outnet

Tori Praver Kalinda Top, $50; at Dash, and Bottom, $50; at Dash

Argentina Mesh Strap Back Band, $24; at Boohoo

Photo: Sunny Shokrae

Patterned Swimsuit, $34.99; at H&M

Carine Supersonic One Piece, $319; at Belusso

Ella One-Piece Suit, $198; at Mamazoo

Photo: Sunny Shokrae

Kovey Point Break Surf Suit, $180; at Bikini.com

Colorblock Short-Sleeve Rash Guard, $49.99; at J.Crew

Next by Athena Barre to Beach Malibu Zip Swimsuit, $98; at Zappos

