StyleCaster
Share

17 Very Cute Bath Mats That Will Convince You to Upgrade Yours Immediately

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Very Cute Bath Mats That Will Convince You to Upgrade Yours Immediately

Lindsey Lanquist
by
17 Very Cute Bath Mats That Will Convince You to Upgrade Yours Immediately
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Caiaimage/Charlie Dean/Getty Images.

I’m a big proponent of bathroom decor. The bathroom is one of the first rooms you visit when you wake up, one of the last places you go before falling asleep, and depending on your cooking habits, you might end up spending more time in there than in your kitchen. All this is to say: Bathrooms are inevitable, so you might as well make yours cute.

Shower curtains are a great (and obvious) place to start. It’s easy to find a statement curtain in a bright, bold print—one that makes your bathroom feel homier and less like a cave you want to avoid at all costs. But once you’ve taken that step, where to next?

Easy: Find a genuinely cute bath mat.

MORE: Literally Just 21 Photos of the Dreamiest Spa Bathrooms We’ve Ever Seen

Anyone who’s ever slipped stepping out of the shower knows a bath mat is an absolute necessity. But just because something’s necessary doesn’t mean it can’t be cute. (I mean, that’s the entire point I was making earlier about bathroom decor, right?)

Thankfully, there are tons—and I mean tons—of cute bath mats on the market. Right now, my roommates and I have two that we swap out every few weeks. (What? Bath mats need to be washed, too.) Both go great with our printed blue shower curtain, and they’ll pair just as well with some Etsy prints we’ve had our eyes on.

MORE: 23 Fringe Pillows You (and Your Apartment) Need Immediately

Flip through the below slideshow to see 17 of the cutest bath mats we’ve found (and, yes, both of my bath mats are included). Whether you’re looking for a statement mat that’ll brighten up your space or something more minimal to complement your bold shower curtain, you’re sure to find it right here.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Get Naked Floral Bath Mat

This adorable tongue-in-cheek mat is one of the two my roommates and I own.

Get Naked floral bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
All Over Palm Bath Mat

Because summer's favorite print shouldn't be exclusively reserved for your closet.

All Over palm bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Cold Picnic Boob Bath Mat

I mean.

Cold Picnic boob bath mat, $60 at ban.do

Photo: ban.do.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Geo Runner Bath Mat

The perfect complement to any shower curtain—printed or solid.

Geo runner bath mat, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Quiet Town Topanga Kilim Bath Rug

For the person who wants their bathroom all white—with a pop (or two) of color.

Quiet Town Topanga Kilim bath rug, $62 at West Elm

Photo: West Elm.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Berber Bath Mat

A bath mat that will immediately elevate your space.

Berber bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Au Naturale Bath Mat

Cute, right? And neutral enough to go with anything.

Au Naturale bath mat, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Lagoon Chevron Bath Rug

Bold colors will keep any bathroom—no matter how cramped—from feeling like a straight-up cave.

Lagoon Chevron bath rug, $25 at Target

Photo: Target.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Tufted Dot Bath Mat

Simple, bohemian, elegant.

Tufted Dot bath mat, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Striped Bath Rug

Perfectly minimal (and a little bit bold).

Striped bath rug, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Get Naked Bath Mat

This is the other bath mat I own. (Apparently, I have a thing for bath mats that say "get naked.") If you're not into mauve, click through to find the same mat in black and white.

Get Naked bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Tasseled Diamond Woven Bath Rug

It has tassels.

Tasseled Diamond woven bath rug, $25 at Target

Photo: Target.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Good Vibes Bath Rug

Beach house kitsch in the best possible way.

Good Vibes bath rug, $17 at Pier 1 Imports

Photo: Pier 1 Imports.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Winky Eye Bath Mat

A bath mat that'll make you want to wink every time you look at yourself in the mirror.

Winky Eye bath mat, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
You Look Good Bath Mat

Because sometimes you just need a reminder.

You Look Good bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Kate Spade Daisy Place Bath Rug

Yup, even Kate Spade got in on the bath mat movement.

Kate Spade Daisy Place bath rug, $40 at Macy's

Photo: Macy's.
STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
The Loo Bath Mat

Leave it to Anthropologie to create a bath mat that's clever, elegant, and a little bit silly at the same damn time.

The Loo bath mat, $39 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

13 Simple White Booties You Can Legit Wear with Anything

13 Simple White Booties You Can Legit Wear with Anything
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | 17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You that You Need a New Bath Mat Immediately
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share