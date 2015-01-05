15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers That’ll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

Welcome to the New Year! Chances are, you’ve resolved to be extra-healthy or lose a couple extra pounds in 2015. The downside? Working out kind of sucks. Luckily, that’s nothing a cute outfit can’t fix. It might sound shallow, but sometimes a few new things—like a great pair of sneakers—can make all the difference between us hitting the gym and, well, not.
MORE: 7 Ways Your Workouts Need To Change if You Want to Lose Weight
We’ve rounded up some of the cutest athletic sneaks on the web now that’ll actually make you want to work out!
Nike Flex Supreme TR 3 Womens Training Shoes; $80 at jcpenney.com
New Balance Women’s WL501 Classic Running Shoe; $64.95 at amazon.com
Nike In-Season TR 4; $59.99 at 6pm.com
Nike Free TR Connect 2; $99.99 at 6pm.com
adidas Originals Tubular Metallic Running Sneaker; $110 at urbanoutfitters.com
Nike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Breathe; $69.99 at 6pm.com
Mosson Bricke Leather Running Sneaker; $90 at urbanoutfitters.com
Nike Free TR Connect 2; $89.99 at nike.com
adidas Originals SL Loop Enhanced Runner Sneaker; $75 at urbanoutfitters.com
New Balance WL574; $74.95 at onlineshoes.com
Nike Free 5.0 V4 Running Shoe; $100 at nordstrom.com
H&M Sneakers$39.95 at hm.com
Lacoste Helaine Runner; $87.99 at 6pm.com