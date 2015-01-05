15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers That’ll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

Welcome to the New Year! Chances are, you’ve resolved to be extra-healthy or lose a couple extra pounds in 2015. The downside? Working out kind of sucks. Luckily, that’s nothing a cute outfit can’t fix. It might sound shallow, but sometimes a few new things—like a great pair of sneakers—can make all the difference between us hitting the gym and, well, not.

We’ve rounded up some of the cutest athletic sneaks on the web now that’ll actually make you want to work out!



Nike Flex Supreme TR 3 Womens Training Shoes; $80 at jcpenney.com

New Balance Women’s WL501 Classic Running Shoe; $64.95 at amazon.com

Nike In-Season TR 4; $59.99 at 6pm.com

Nike Free TR Connect 2; $99.99 at 6pm.com

adidas Originals Tubular Metallic Running Sneaker; $110 at urbanoutfitters.com

Nike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Breathe; $69.99 at 6pm.com

Mosson Bricke Leather Running Sneaker; $90 at urbanoutfitters.com

Nike Free TR Connect 2; $89.99 at nike.com

adidas Originals SL Loop Enhanced Runner Sneaker; $75 at urbanoutfitters.com

New Balance WL574; $74.95 at onlineshoes.com

Nike Free 5.0 V4 Running Shoe; $100 at nordstrom.com

H&M Sneakers$39.95 at hm.com

Lacoste Helaine Runner; $87.99 at 6pm.com

adidas Originals SL Loop Runner; $75 at zappos.com