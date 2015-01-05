StyleCaster
Share

15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers That’ll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers That’ll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

Kristen Bousquet
by

Welcome to the New Year! Chances are, you’ve resolved to be extra-healthy or lose a couple extra pounds in 2015. The downside? Working out kind of sucks. Luckily, that’s nothing a cute outfit can’t fix. It might sound shallow, but sometimes a few new things—like a great pair of sneakers—can make all the difference between us hitting the gym and, well, not.

 

MORE: 7 Ways Your Workouts Need To Change if You Want to Lose Weight

We’ve rounded up some of the cutest athletic sneaks on the web now that’ll actually make you want to work out!

flex supreme tr 3 women training shoe blackgold 01be9bda 15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers Thatll Make You Want to Hit the Gym
Nike Flex Supreme TR 3 Womens Training Shoes; $80 at jcpenney.com

WL501FCB_a1_new_balanace_sc7

New Balance Women’s WL501 Classic Running Shoe; $64.95 at amazon.com

2727024 p 4x 15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers Thatll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

Nike In-Season TR 4; $59.99 at 6pm.com

Nike Free TR Connect 2 Dark Magnet Grey Antarctica Magnet Grey Hyper Pink-SKU 8300014-13_LRG

Nike Free TR Connect 2; $99.99 at 6pm.com

33441601 001 d 15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers Thatll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

adidas Originals Tubular Metallic Running Sneaker; $110 at urbanoutfitters.com

2628025 p 4x 15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers Thatll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

Nike Free 5.0 TR Fit 4 Breathe; $69.99 at 6pm.com

33777194 001 d 15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers Thatll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

Mosson Bricke Leather Running Sneaker; $90 at urbanoutfitters.com

Screen Shot 2015-01-05 at 11.05.12 AM

Nike Free TR Connect 2; $89.99 at nike.com

32143968 060 b 15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers Thatll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

adidas Originals SL Loop Enhanced Runner Sneaker; $75 at urbanoutfitters.com

2854023 p 2x 15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers Thatll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

New Balance WL574; $74.95 at onlineshoes.com

Screen Shot 2015-01-05 at 10.57.45 AM

Nike Free 5.0 V4 Running Shoe; $100 at nordstrom.com

hmprod2 15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers Thatll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

H&M Sneakers$39.95 at hm.com

2808951 p 4x 15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers Thatll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

Lacoste Helaine Runner; $87.99 at 6pm.com

2779776 p 4x 15 Pairs of Athletic Sneakers Thatll Make You Want to Hit the Gym

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share