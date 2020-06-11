Swap Out Your Apple Watch Wristband with These Fashionable Options

Apple Watches allow you to move through the world hands-free. You no longer have to have your hand glued to your iPhone, so you open doors and carry your coffee inside at the exact same time. You can get all of your workout metrics, play songs on Apple Music, answer texts and phone calls and even check your calendar. Now, you can do everything with some fast moments from your pointer finger. Because the Apple Watch is usually on your wrist, you might get sick of the band that you got from Apple and want some more options to play with that showcase your style.

Switch it up with the best cute apple watch wristbands. There’s something for every type of style. There’s an animal print option for the fierce queen, and a rhinestone-encrusted band for the girl who likes a little bling. If you want something a little more neutral, there are simple metal bands that gleam in a variety of colors, ranging from pine green to rose gold. These bands are reliable and should keep your Apple Watch secure. They’re comfortable enough to wear all-day long. They’re made out of metal, stainless steel and silicone. Learn more about our picks below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes

1. Secbolt Bling Bands

Make your Apple Watch stand out even more than it already does with this glittery watch band. It’s compatible with Apple Watches series 1-5. The bands are made out of high-quality, polished metal and studded with rhinestones. If you need to resize your band, don’t fret. The band comes with a resizing tool that allows you to easily remove extra links. If you’re not a big fan of silver, the band also comes in black, champagne gold and rose gold.

2. BMBEAR Bands for Apple Watch

Mix your favorite electronic device with your favorite animal print. The leopard-print silicone band is super comfortable, because it’s made out of high-performance silicone. It’s flexible and lightweight and allows your skin to breathe. This band is compatible for Apple Watch series 1-4, and it securely locks onto your Apple Watch. There are more than 10 bands to choose from.

3. GBPOOT Compatible for Apple Watch Band

The bands from GBPOOT can match the color of your Apple Watch or give you some fun colors to play with. The watch bands come in rose gold, yellow gold, black, gold, pine green, silver and space gray. This band is made out of durable stainless steel, so it won’t corrode on your wrist. It has a special magnetic clasp, making it easy to fasten and unfasten. There are two different band sizes to choose from. Make sure those sizes correspond to the size of your Apple Watch.