31 Adorable Animals in Sweaters

Imagine a world where a 650 lb. pig roams freely throughout a house, or where a cat rides a motorcycle, or where a panda bear frolics in the freshly fallen snow, and politics and tragedies and perps ceased to exist. Wouldn’t it be grand?

This world exists. It is my Facebook newsfeed.

By the end of 2016, I had unfollowed the vast majority of my friends’ feeds on Facebook (sorry guys, it’s not you, it’s me) given all of the controversial/sad/frustrating subject matter, save for a few who religiously posted photos and videos of animals so cute they could make even the most cold-hearted among us weep uncontrollably (and if not, well, I’m judging you).

So in an effort to increase your positive emotion and help us all temporarily forget the perils of the world, here’s the only thing cuter than cute animals: cute animals in sweaters. You’re welcome.