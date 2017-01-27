This Baby Animal Twitter War Is the Cutest Thing Ever

Twitter has not exactly been a friendly place of late. So we all released a collective sigh of relief when the National Zoo in D.C. tweeted a pic of a gray seal pup named Squee who was only four days old, and other zoos across the country followed suit, starting the cutest Twitter war we’ve ever seen. We just have two words for these adorable little guys: STOP. IT. But also, you know, keep going.

We collected all of the amazing baby animals in one place for your viewing pleasure on this chilly Friday, and after all of the news from the past seven days (which feels like seven years), these cuties are exactly what the doctor ordered to raise your spirits, even if for just the few minutes it takes to take them all in. So—enjoy. And let’s hope more Twitter wars like the #CuteAnimalTwitterWar break out in the near future.