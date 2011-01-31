Cute Alert! Kids Act Out Oscar Nominated Films

Does it get much cuter than a kid’s simplified version of an Oscar nominated film? I think not. Check out my three favorites from AOL’s recent Kids Act Out series.

The King’s Speech. Yep, this is basically what it came down to. A tongue twister on the eve of World War II.

Black Swan. That cute little tot at 0:21 really nails Mila Kunis‘ performance. And how did they find a kid who looks just like a miniature Vincent Cassel?

The Social Network. The childish nature of the characters is underscored when actual children deliver the dialogue. “We were best friends!” Brilliant!