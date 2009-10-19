Cutdrop: Online Sales For a Good Cause

Pop-up shop seems to be the operative word lately and after taking over cities from NYC to LA, pop-ups have officially gone online. The newest and most exciting of these is Cutdrop.com. The site is a marketplace for current and past season merchandise from some of your favorite brands, but you aren’t the only one who benefits. Cutdrop actively promotes philanthropic causes.

The store focuses on one brand per week, selling goods on consignment. A portion of the proceeds from the sale benefits a charity of the brand’s choice.

Some of the charties to benefit were the CFDA, Fresh Air Fund, American Cancer Society, and Art Start.

The first sale is the up-and-coming brand, Seneca Rising with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. Click here to shop and benefit a good cause.