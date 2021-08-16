Bella Hadid Just Wore Fashion’s Most Risqué Fall Trend

Scroll To See More Images

Fall might be on its way, but the fashion set is not done with summer dressing. Case in point: Bella Hadid’s daring blue bodysuit proves that the cut-out fashion trend is still going strong. Cold weather, who?

Cut-outs were certifiably the ultimate summer 2021 fashion trend and I am happy to report that they are going to be huge for fall, too. From skirts that featured slits at the waist to that perennially sold-out Cult Gaia Serita dress, it’s safe to say that everyone on the Internet was obsessed with showing a little extra skin this season. And why not?! It didn’t matter how big or how small the cut-outs were, it just was about how many you could fit onto one singular piece of clothing. When something works, why stop simply because the weather cools down?

And perhaps no one is less ready to let the trend go than Ms. Bella Hadid. I mean, a quick scroll through her Instagram profile will show that she rocked it all summer long! Yes, you’ve heard of Hot Girl Summer, but I think that Hadid’s latest look is here to make Cut-Out Fall a thing.

Naturally, the supermodel took to Instagram yet again to show us all how to make it happen. Her baby blue bodysuit of choice is from Marshall Columbia and features a plethora of cut-outs along the torso and sleeves. To prove that she can pull off literally any clothing combination, Hadid styled the top with a pair of trendy low-rise jeans. Damn, Bella!

When it came to her accessories, Bella opted to wear some very ’90s-inspired lime green butterfly clips in her hair and donned a pair of coordinating baby blue kitten-heeled sandals from Miu Miu. She finished off the outfit with a slew of colorful beaded bracelets. This look is truly giving me the end-of-summer blues, but at the same time, proves we can definitely make our favorite warm-weather trends work for fall!

If you want to emulate a similar vibe for yourself right now, try wearing pieces that feature smaller cut-outs rather than ones that expose your entire torso. Think of it this way: the smaller the cut-out is, the more cut-outs you can feature on the outfit! The end result is a going-out-ready ‘fit that feels very much inspired by the Club Kid scene that was popular back in the ‘90s and early aughts.

Below, read on for a few different cut-out picks that all retail for under $100 bucks. Don’t be surprised if you see Hadid in them soon enough!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Gracie Top

This easy-to-style top from Princess Polly instantly adds a bit of edge thanks to the cut-outs down the font.

O Ring Detail Cut Out Bodysuit

Forget your basic black bodysuit and replace it with this cut-out version from Nasty Gal, perfect for layering under your favorite fall jacket.

Engineered Knit Tank Top

Knitwear can be sexy too, you know! This green Engineered Knit Tank Top from Jaded London has sweet button details, but it shows a ton of skin.

Marble Print Slinky Side Cutout Bodycon Dress

If you’re a print-lover at heart, try this brown marbled mini dress from PrettyLittleThing. It retails for only $35 bucks and is a great option for your next night out. Don’t forget the boob tape!