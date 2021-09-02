Cut-Out Dresses Are The Only Dresses I Care About Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Summer may be coming to an end, but summer-inspired dressing most certainly is not! I mean, why else would cut-out dresses be trending right now? And listen—I’m here to let you know that this silhouette can and should be worn year-round. In the end, it all comes down to the colorways and silhouettes you choose.

Finding the right cut-out dresses for the cooler weather can be tricky. Neutral shades like black and gray always work in the fall, but I recommend looking for options that come in shades of bronze and red for this season, too. Not only will these shades bring some color into your rotation, but both options are just as timeless as they are trendy this season. Saturated hues—like red—popped up on the runways at Sacai and Jonathan Cohen during the Fall/Winter 2021 season, so a red dress is an obvious must-buy.

Similarly, the street style and influencer crew have been posting in favor of all-over neutrals right now after a summer of loud multicolored prints, so bronzed shades fit into this category perfectly. Unlike ones that come in shades of cream or tan, a shimmery bronze dress is great for your next night out. It’s a little more unexpected, but the risk is always worth the reward.

It also doesn’t matter what kind of cut-outs you opt for this season, so long as they’re there. There’s no right way to cut-out! While celebs like Dua Lipa have been spotted in pieces that feature a few tiny holes all over, brands like Eloquii and Mango make a case for larger cut-outs across the ribcage and midriff. It’s honestly up to you and what you feel the most comfortable in—and trust me, there are options for whatever look you prefer!

Ahead, shop a few options that fit the bill for this season at an array of price points. Prepare to look—and feel—your best this fall in the season’s sexiest trend.

