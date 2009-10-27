“Cut Me Up” Singer Har Mar Superstar Makes a Jimmy Fallon Appearance

I have absolutely no idea who Har Mar Superstar is…but after hearing about his performance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, I fully intend on finding out. The balding man with a moustache (a tubbier John Waters, or a more vocal Ron Jeremy), apparently pens raunchy R&B tunes while breakdancing, but also has legit industry chops, and has written songs for Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Osbourne.

Known for stripping down to tighty whities for his performances, Har Mar donned an African-themed caftan, gold gloves, and metallic loafers. Fallon explained that the guest was “one of the most unique performers” to emerge within the last few years, but we’re just not sure. The male, less attractive Lady Gaga perhaps?

Anyway, it’s hard to find a SFW or SFMH (that’s Safe For Mental Health) photo of Har Mar Superstar.

Here is last night’s episode in its entirety; if you don’t care about Willem Dafoe, skip to about the 37:35 minute mark.