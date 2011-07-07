Cut It Out: 5 Fashion Collage Blogs For Instant Inspiration

There are innumerable fashion blogs out there in that online sea but only a minority of them actually put in the effort to create anything. Anyone can just click, click, reblogI’ll admit, I’m guilty of that as well! I’ve done my best to comb through the countless fashion sites to put together a list of blogs that collage images by hand, using editorials, runway shots and beautiful imagery from all over the fashion spectrum. Click through the slideshow to check out my picks for some instant outfit inspiration, DIY tips and some fashion lit love. Enjoy!