Cut It Out: 5 Fashion Collage Blogs For Instant Inspiration

There are innumerable fashion blogs out there in that online sea but only a minority of them actually put in the effort to create anything. Anyone can just click, click, reblogI’ll admit, I’m guilty of that as well! I’ve done my best to comb through the countless fashion sites to put together a list of blogs that collage images by hand, using editorials, runway shots and beautiful imagery from all over the fashion spectrum. Click through the slideshow to check out my picks for some instant outfit inspiration, DIY tips and some fashion lit love. Enjoy!
Turned Out by Maya
Snipped from fashion magazines old and new, this blogger depicts her mood and outfit inspiration via her collages.
Closet Collage Tumblr
Put together by a fashion student, looks from recent fashion shows and past magazine clips are collaged together into a gorgeous fashion landscape.
JamesFR
This one's for the boys, but with so many images of male models and the slick composition, you might find yourself checking in over and over.
P.S. I Made This...
Not only will Erica Domesek's collages inspire, but they also are accompanied by easy and fun DIY projects.
Textbook
If you haven't heard of this site yet, then you need to spend more time aimlessly wandering the Internet. John Jannuzzi of Lucky Magazine crops together pieces from multiple collections to dress people from literature and history. Brilliant!