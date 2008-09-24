Cut Copy at Webster Hall

New York live audience members are hands down the most apathetic listeners– maybe it’s the exhaustion from having to walk everywhere or the scene culture permeating into the mainstream psyche deciding that dancing, laughter and puppies are not “hip.” It takes something truly special to move a New York crowd. Alas it was beyond surprising to see a lanky front man clap and stomp a plaid-clad, jaded crowd into a furious fist-pumping dance party.

Cut Copy lead singer Dan Whitford is the ideal musical blend of a conductor and an awkward audience member that has seized this opportunity to dance unabashedly to his favorite band. Throwing his hands into the air, cueing the crowd to do the same and counting down to the fastest beats for dancers, Whitford appears to take the stage with the ultimate goal of turning Webster Hall into a gregarious and carefree, throbbing dance party.

The ideal blend of pop dance music and 80s new wave, Cut Copy’s music lends itself perfectly to group hand clapping and fist pumping—which apparently is now cool again (thank God). The band’s pre-show ritual revolves around 1990s Yacht Rock’s Michael McDonald and the inspiration is reflected in their high energy and bouncy music.

From my vantage point on Webster Hall’s balcony (which I could feel quaking as the crowd mimics Whitford’s beckoning dance moves), it was hard to lump Cut Copy’s listeners into any one category. Hipster? Underage? People who didn’t get the memo that you can’t smoke inside New York music venues? It was a potpourri of fans running the gamut of rockstar look alike to indie Brooklynite to laidback college freshman.

But regardless of your style, if you remained motionless during the Cut Copy set with light show, you’re a robot. Robot.

