Cut It Out: 10 Hole-Tastic Swimwear Options For The Summer

One of the big trends spotted on the runways during the Spring/Summer 2012 fashion week season was the use of cut-out patterns by many designers, including Vivienne Tam, Gareth Pugh and Giambattista Valli.

An easy way to incorporate the laser-cut trend into your spring and summer wardrobe is by investing some dough into a cut-out bathing suit for those pool-lounging days ahead.

Now, the thought of wearing a cut-out bathing suit might make you cringe, especially I’m sure we’ve all seen a few ladies wearing cut-out bathing suits that made them look more trashy than classy. With this in mind, I’ve put together a round-up of 10 bathing suits that is sure to keep anyone looking respectable (especially the ones that have the higher price tags)–just as long as you remember to keep everything in check at all times (if you catch my drift).

So put that beach volleyball tournament on hold, and check out the 10 best cut-out swimsuits for the summer in the gallery above!

Do you know of a rad swimsuit that should of been included in the round-up? Post a photo of that piece of radness right on over our Products page to share with the rest of the StyleCaster community!