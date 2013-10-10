Just in Time For Winter: Custom Ugg Boots Now Exist

We can almost hear the excited squeals from across college campuses everywhere: Australian shoe company Ugg has just launched “Ugg By You,” a special customization arm that allows you to design your Uggs just the way you want them.

As of right now, the customization capabilities are limited to the brand’s “Classic Short” boot and the “Fluff Flip Flop”—a shoe we imagine ranks somewhere near Céline’s fur-lined sandals on the scale of practicality. The boot, before customization, stars at $220, while the sandals lands at $110; but that’s before you add different colors and fabrics. Once you start tinkering around in the online customization tool, the price increases.

Of course, we couldn’t resist, and took at stab at designing our own Uggs. See what we came up with below, then head over to Ugg to start making your own furry winter boots/sandals!