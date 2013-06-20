From a Custom $225,000 Bentley To a Beat-Up Honda: ‘The Bachelorette’ Star’s Major Car Downgrade



Being on a reality show certainly has its perks. While the public and media tend to scrutinize your every move, you get invited to fabulous parties, get to hobnob with the rich and famous, and sometimes you get a serious upgrade in the wheels department. Case in point: Desiree Hartsock.

The 27-year-old star of the current season of “The Bachelorette” (she was previously sent home on “The Bachelor” by Sean Lowe) had been tooling around town in a rented seafoam green Bentley GTC V-8 convertible, which retails for a whopping $224,215 while on the show. The Celeste Blue Pearlescent Edition Bentley is one of only three produced globally in this sublime color.

We imagine she had gotten quite used to riding around in style, but sadly for Hartsock, it appears that the pricey car is all smoke and mirrors. Earlier this week, the bridal stylist was snapped by paparazzi as she drove around Los Angeles in a beat-up Honda Civic. While obviously there’s nothing wrong with a good old reliable Honda, we can’t help but note that she’s probably pretty pissed off that she doesn’t get to keep the Bentley in her garage.

What do you think of “The Bachelorette” having such an expensive car and then having to give it back?