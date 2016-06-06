Watch Cushnie et Ochs Choose Their CFDA Beauty Look Using MAC Cosmetics: Exclusive

The 2016 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards are upon us, the annual event that honors the country’s top designers with a red carpet, seated dinner, performances, awards presentations and—of course—a killer afterparty. And while it might not be quite as high on your radar as, say, the Met Gala, trust us when we say the CFDA awards are a big, big deal. To shamelessly descend into cliché: anyone who’s anyone in the industry is present and accounted for.

Two such women, Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs of eight-year-old label Cushnie et Ochs, will be walking this year’s carpet in their own designs—Carly in lavender and Michelle in gold—but they’ll also be sporting some pretty epic beauty looks. We know this because we tagged along last week when the ladies visited New York City’s MAC Pro Store to design their night-of makeup themselves, along with a MAC artist.

Clearly, these are women after our own beauty-obsessed hearts, as both decided to shelve the coveted “no-makeup makeup” facade and instead opted to bring it with a bold violet lip (“the dress I’m wearing is from our Spring ’16 collection and we showed it with a very dark lip so I wanted to brighten it up a little but still have something strong,” Cushnie told us) and some serious shades of gold (“My vision was liquid gold. Gold everything, everything fluid, with my makeup blending into the dress. Very Bond Girl, said Ochs.)

Check out the video above that showcases how the girls achieved their CFDA beauty looks, and keep reading to shop the same key products that’ll let you play with your own version yourself.

Key products used to get Carly’s look

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Recollection ($20)

MAC Eye Shadow in Yogurt, Sketch, and Girlie ($16 each, all blended)

Number 33 lashes ($17)

Liquidlast Liner in Point Black ($21)

Pro tip: Dab in a V shape starting from the eyes down to apples of your cheeks and buff it out with a 224 tapered blending brush, Prep + Prime Highlighter in Dark ($26) (Dab in a V shape starting from the eyes down to apples of your cheeks and buff it out with a 224 tapered blending brush, $32

Key products used to get Michelle’s look