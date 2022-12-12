An Amazon Shopper Says These Cozy Boots Are ‘Basically Identical’ to The Pricier Ones You Know & Love

Everyone seems to be wearing UGG boots nowadays; I’ve been noticing them in both my social feeds and in real life. Though I personally haven’t worn them since middle school, I can totally see why they’re back and getting spotted on celebs and models alike. They keep your feet so toasty and can be pulled on in a snap whenever you’re rushing out the door. They’re the easy breezy shoe you don’t really have to think about. The only downside is that the trendy style, the Ultra Mini Classic Boot, will ring you up for $140. While they’re certainly worth it for the quality, if you don’t have the coin to spend, Amazon shoppers have found a must-have alternative.

Cushionaire’s Pull-On Boot looks very similar to the stylish Ultra Minis, according to the reviews section. “I have the UGG Ultra Minis,” one shopper explained. “Look-wise, they are basically identical. The fur on the inside is super soft, although it seems a little thicker on actual UGGs.”

So, just how similar are the two shoes? The Cushionaire version is made from premium, soft, water-resistant suede leather, as well as faux fur lining and rubber. Meanwhile, the UGG version is made from leather, shearling and a wool blend. The materials are slightly different, but the design and look are almost indistinguishable. The Cushionaire boot has a 3.25-inch shaft, while the UGG boot has a 4-inch shaft. They each have slight platforms, too.

If you placed them side by side, it’d be hard to tell which is which. That’s probably why Cushionaire’s Pull-On Boot is the No. 1 bestselling boot on Amazon. This is an amazing discovery considering it’s also the holidays, and slippers are typically foolproof gifts.

Coming in 11 colors and sizes 5 through 12, some colorways start at $59 and others go for $110. Either way, you’re saving a decent amount compared to the Ultra Minis’ $140 price tag.

Take it from other shoppers who can’t stop flaunting their purchases.

“I wanted to buy the Mini UGG Classic Boots but they were sold out. I found these and ladies, let me tell you, they are identical to the UGG brand,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I own both. I [paid] $150 for the UGGs and $50 for these. These are better. I’m buying my third pair today. They are everything. I did size up as many reviews suggested and I’m glad I did. I wear an 8 and I bought the 9s and they fit perfect with room for socks.”

“I usually wear an 8 to 8.5. I went with 8.5 and they are perfect to wear with wool socks. The sole of the shoe is great quality; usually dupes have that weak foam-like material. The sole on these will last. Ordering a second pair,” another one wrote.

It doesn’t take rocket science to see that Cushionaire’s Pull-On Boot is super similar to UGG’s Ultra Mini Classic Boot. The most notable difference is that the Amazon pair is half the price. Take out your wallet and buy some for your friends and family, but don’t forget to treat yourself to a pair, too.