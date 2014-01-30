10 Celebrities Who Wore Curtains on the Red Carpet

When Katy Perry stepped onto the red carpet at a Grammys after-party this weekend wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and sash in a vivid floral pattern (to put it kindly), one word came to our minds: curtains. Not only did the print recall a set of curtains we grew up seeing at our grandma’s house, but the cut and fall of the fabric added to that effect, increasing the whole look’s curtain impact.

And Katy isn’t the only star guilty of this fashion faux pas. Many a celebrity has walked a red carpet in a dress that immediately recalls curtains: Lena Dunham’s floral Prada dress at the 2013 Emmy Awards is perhaps the most striking in our memory, with Adele’s Grammys 2013 Valentino Couture dress coming in a close second.

Click through the gallery above to see 10 stars who have rocked curtain dresses on the red carpet. Rods not included.