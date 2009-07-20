Object Of Desire

Current/Elliott the skinny tie-dye jeans, $265, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Because destroyed light-wash denim wears well in unpredictable weather; the rips at the knees give us the subtle exposure we need for the lingering summer heat during the early days of fall.

Reason #2

It’s a versatile style that looks as good with breezy cotton tees and floral tanks as it does with collarless button-ups and large knit sweaters.

Reason #3

We all know Current/Elliott jeans are as soft as they come, making them comfortable in any setting, for hipsters, socialites, and experimentalists alike. Tuck them into calf-length black leather boots to bring out the rock star in them.