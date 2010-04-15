Current/Elliott and Marni Collaborate on Separates Line for Fall 2010

Photos courtesy of Marni

We love when two awesome individual things come together and create something novel like florals and leather or Mary-Kate and Ashley. Such is the case with the pairing of Marni‘s colorful, quirky-cool girl and Current/Elliott‘s laid-back downtown scenester.

With their shared interest in accessible separates for the fashion forward, the luxury Milan-based brand designed by Consuelo Castiglioni and the L.A. denim line conceived by Serge Azria (designers Emily Current and Merritt Elliott are curiously not involved) collaborated on a collection of pieces that represent the best of both. Retailing between $182 and $509 (by far, easier on the wallet than Marni’s ready-to-wear pieces), expect the capsule line to hit Marni stores worldwide, and select retailers including Barneys, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue this June. Check out some additional sneak peeks below.