Today’s Giveaway! Enter to Win The Ultimate Curling Iron From Sultra

Welcome to 7 Days of Giveaways! All this week, members of the SheKnows Media family—StyleCaster, Beauty High, Daily Makeover, and SheKnows.com—is teaming up to offer you seven spectacular giveaways, from designer handbags to jaw-dropping beauty sets. Each giveaway starts at noon ET, and you’ve only got 24 hours to enter for a chance to win! So check back every day to see the latest big prize.

This giveaway has ended. Click here to see all our giveaways—including today’s!

For anyone looking to get gorgeous, beachy waves, allow us to introduce you to The Bombshell Cone, a rod curling iron from Sultra that’s the beauty insider’s go-to for perfect waves. With a ThermaGrip™ tapered barrel that ensures your strands won’t slip and ThermaTru™ Ceramic Technology that minimizes damage from heat styling, this curling tool is ideal for any type of hair—from color-treated to dry and damaged—and will ensure you get the sexy, bouncy curls you want in no time.

Enter now for a chance to win one of Sultra’s killer Bombshell Cones—which retail for $130—and look forward to a new year filled with amazing hair.