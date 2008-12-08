The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’s New Trailer

While Sean Penn’s “Milk” may be a shoe-in for an Oscar nomination, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett has become a worthy contender as well. Based on an F. Scott Fitzgerald short story, the movie centers around Benjamin Button who is born a 70-year-old man and ages in reverse or, to put it in different terms, grows younger. Yeah… Trippy, right?

An amazing new trailer featuring Arcade Fire’s song, “My Body is a Cage” has led to me Googling every image I can find and going out of my mind about the demure style of Cate Blanchett’s character, Daisy. The super feminine grace of Daisy combined with the early 21st century setting of the movie are so appealing in this New York scene of rumpled boyfriend jeans and aggressive motorcycle ankle boots.

Personally, I am the anti-femme fatale to Cate Blanchett’s timeless beauty. I often come to work dressed in the same button up shirt as our photo assistant Mark— my plaid arch nemesis, * shakes fist in the air. *

However, despite my natural style inclinations, I am super excited to copy Cate as Daisy’s style with this adorable beret. (That’s right. Beret. I went there.) This super simple cashmere beret from Nordstrom will look sleek and pull together any wintry look. What I love about the chapeau is that it falls into any fashion style category so whether your style follows the lady-like Cate Blanchett or my disheveled Bushwick Brooklyn vibe, it’s still a fun accessory to have this winter.