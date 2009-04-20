The Cure Closes Coachella

The Cure closed Coachella last night and when I say, “closed” I mean literally they played until the Coachella event staff had to stop them. Breaking the Coachella curfew, The Cure played for three hours straight. Three. Hours. That’s like watching Titanic. On your feet. In mud.

Despite the band’s ever changing members, a few things have remained constant such as lead singer Robert Smith‘s gothic eye liner, red lipstick, and impressive voice.

Although I have yet to hear of anyone who made it through all three hours of their set, The Cure put on a remarkable show and even performed, “Love Song” the song that pushed The Cure in to the mainstream.