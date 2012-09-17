Curator Nemo Librizzi On Graffiti Artist Futura and Spotting Young Talent

We caught up with Nemo Librizzi (left) who curated famed graffiti artist Futura’s (right) Future-Shock exhibit presented by Andy Valmorbida. Futura rose to fame in the 1980s, but is finding new success in the art market—proof was that one of his paintings sold for $250,000 before this exhibit even opened. Librizzi isn’t surprised. “Let’s put it this way—[New York] is in desperate need of someone like Futura who is actually authentic and isn’t doing it because he wants fame or because he wants girls to like him,” he told us.

The Vivant: How did you first come to know Futura?

Nemo Librizzi: I’ve known Futura since around 1981. I was a fledgling graffiti artist and he was nice enough to sort of show me the ropes. I met him around The Fun Gallery era, Danceteria, The Roxy, all of that. All of those guys used to make sure that us twelve, thirteen, fourteen-year-old guys could get into The Mud Club. I followed his work from a very young age. You could say I looked up to him.

And how did this show come about?

Futura had made a really big name for himself in the ‘80s. He was poised to take off the way that Jean-Michel Basquiat had and Keith Haring had. I don’t want to say that those guys owed a debt to Futura, but artists like Futura were definitely the soil from which these artists grew out of.

But as Futura started coming up into the art scene proper, he started feeling alienated by the art world. When he put on a show at the Shafrazi Gallery he got a bad review. His review was bad because he was departing from graffiti. It was like Bob Dylan stopped playing the acoustic guitar and starting playing the electric guitar. What people don’t understand about him is that he was always abstract. His first full subway car in 1980 was an abstraction. It was dots and circles. He was doing stuff on the subways that you could have cut off and put on canvases. It was already art.

When he got that bad review, he said, ‘That’s it, I’m not an artist, I’m just a guy who has a lot of talent.’ He had a young child at the time and he needed to make a living. So he went with the model of Keith Haring, who had the Pop Shop, and started making tee shirts and products. He just said, ‘I’m going to get my Futura-isms out into the world in different forms; it’s not just going to be on a canvas.’

I think with maturity Futura has different things to say that are a little bit more challenging, that wouldn’t come across in a commercial enterprise. He has been painting increasingly on canvas the same way that he was painting the trains initially.

Around the same time Andy came to me and said that he needed to do a new show and needed someone great. He didn’t want any of these bullshit flash in the pan guys who do a couple of scribbles on the street who call them street artists. Futura was ripe. The stars really aligned.

How do you spot talent?

Thelonious Monk can play one chord and you know its Thelonious Monk, not Duke Ellington. He has his own sound. Futura was always like that. I was privy to a lot of the process when he was in the studio painting this show. He can splash paint on a canvas and it looks like Futura—it doesn’t look like Jackson Pollock, it doesn’t look like De Kooning. He just has a certain touch and a certain self-assurance that puts a signature on everything that he does.

What do you think of the New York art scene right now?

Let’s put it this way—it is in desperate need of someone like Futura who is actually authentic and isn’t doing it because he wants the fame or because he wants girls to like him.

Futura’s Future-Shock exhibition, 560 Washington Street, New York City. Through October 1.