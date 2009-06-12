Object Of Desire

Curations with Stefani Greenfield Celebrity Sunglasses in Black, $49.90, available at hsn.com

Reason #1

What better way to shade the sun this summer and enhance your inner celebrity than with a glamorous pair of black sunglasses?

Reason #2

The gold accents provide just the right amount of glitz to the large black frames, making them a statement piece that’s also wearable.

Reason #3

At just under $50, Stefani Greenfield (co-founder and creative director of Scoop) really got in touch with her inner recessionista while designing these sunglasses, which are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.