This Influencer-Approved Bikini is 30 Percent Off Right Now For Amazon Prime Day

I’m about to let you in on a major secret: Amazon is my go-to for all things swimwear. Seriously! The site sells thousands of bikinis from tons of affordable brands, so they’re generally a pretty great place to start if you’re in need of a new suit and hate the process of actually waiting for your order to arrive in the mail. Prime shipping is key, baby! And right now during Amazon Prime Days, one of my favorite suits is discounted, so there’s never been a better time to buy. That’s no fun at all. Allow me to introduce you to one of the best bikinis on Amazon, no scrolling required. Behold, this striped reversible bikini from CUPSHE.

If this is your first time hearing about Amazon Prime Day, here’s a quick refresher. In short, people call it the summertime version of Black Friday, but the main difference is that Black Friday only lasts one day and Amazon Prime Day lasts for two: June 21 through 22. You get tons of discounts if you’re an Amazon Prime member (which you should be by now, obviously) on a ton of different products, from home decor to appliances to cute bathing suits like my personal fave.

This suit comes in sizes XS-XXL, and while the Navy & White striped iteration is the best-seller, there are 14 different colors and prints to choose from, so no worries if nautical-inspired looks aren’t really your thing. It features high-rise bottoms with tie detailing at the sides and a strappy-backed, unlined top with just a touch of ruching at the bust for good measure.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The best part? It’s reversible, so you can choose to wear your separates on the same side or mix and match for an inverted look like on the model above. Versatile and on sale? We love to see it!

If this bikini looks familiar, it’s because you’ve probably already seen it on Instagram or TikTok. Influencers like Remi Bader can vouch for how cute this set looks IRL (She loves the Light Blue in size XL, take note!). In the world of Amazon bikini shopping, reading the reviews is key, so knowing this suit has an influencer following makes me that much more eager to buy.

Excuse me while I buy this suit in multiple different patterns. I mean, what is summer if not the perfect time to play with color? And considering it’s discounted down to $20.99 for Amazon Prime Day, there’s really no excuse not to buy. I mean, most popular bikini brands charge double or more of what this entire set costs for just a single stringy top or a barely-there pair of bottoms!

But as with all Amazon Prime Day savings, there is one catch—these deals won’t last for long. If you see something you love at a price you love even more, then you need to act fast. This sale, for instance, will be gone tonight. Damn you, Amazon and your mega-good flash sales!