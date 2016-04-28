Your Ultimate Spring Culture Guide: What to See, Buy and Do This Season

With the snow finally melted away, it’s time to fill up your calendar with all the spring activities you’ve been waiting to experience since winter hibernation. This means loading up your insatiable brain with exquisite art exhibits, mind-expanding documentaries, stimulating music festivals, and so much more.
From shopping the new buzzy athletic and swimwear collaborations to spritzing on new fragrances such as Juicy Couture Viva la Juicy Rosé, click through the slideshow above to discover the ten most notable spring items we’re most excited about this season.
"First Monday in May"
From the star-studded attendees to their boundary-pushing looks, the annual Met Gala is undoubtedly the biggest fashion event of the year. In the new documentary "First Monday in May," filmmaker Andrew Rossi takes viewers inside the making of the 2015 gala for "China: Through the Looking Glass." The doc made its official debut at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival on April 15.
Photo:
Magnolia
Oscar de la Renta: The Retrospective
If you find yourself even remotely near the Bay Area, make your way to the de Young Museum in San Francisco for its epic exhibit on the legendary Oscar de la Renta. The retrospective, curated by former Vogue editor André Leon Talley, spans de la Renta's career from the 1950s through the 2000s, and showcases more than 130 looks. The show runs through May 30.
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Art+Commerce
Juicy Couture Viva la Juicy Rosé
Put away the musky scents—springtime calls for a lighter, more whimsical fragrance. The season's must-have scent is Viva la Juicy Rosé, a dreamy concoction of citrus, jasmine, rose, and amber, bottled up in a sparkly spray bottle that is just as charismatic as the potion it contains.
Viva la Juicy Rosé, $74; at Ulta
"Heart of a Dog"
Calling all dog owners and dog lovers: Heart of a Dog was made for you. Written and directed by artist Laurie Anderson, wife of the late Lou Reed, this heartfelt documentary pays homage to the couple's beloved rat terrier Lolabelle, who died in 2011. After a year of making the festival rounds, this 2015 Oscar-nominated film finally made its way to the small screen when it aired on HBO (and HBO Go!) on April 25.
Photo:
Abramorama
Madewell x Bikyni
Emerging swimwear brand Bikyni is the minimalist's dream. Its clean, modest silhouettes don't follow trends like cut-outs or cumbersome accoutrements. Instead, the brand relies on tried-and-true, flattering styles that are unfussy and easy to wear. So it certainly makes sense Bikyni would team up with Madewell on a limited-run swim collection. The collection is available online now.
Photo:
Bikyni
"Chelsea"
Fans of the hilariously crude, tell-it-like-it-is humor of Chelsea Handler now have another reason to keep their Netflix subscription. The comedian is set to host her own late-night talk show, aptly titled "Chelsea," which will stream three times a week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays on the digital platform. The 30-minute series airs May 11 on Netflix.
Photo:
Getty Images
Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep by Michael Schulman
Before Meryl Streep became a film icon, she was a young and ambitious actress who hustled to get recognition in the NYC theater scene for her unbridled talent. In this in-depth researched biography, author Michael Schulman goes deep into Streep's history, from her New Jersey roots to her coming-of-age as a pivotal feminist figure in 1970s films. It hit shelves on April 26.
Photo:
HarperCollins
New Orleans Wine & Food Experience
Whether you're a foodie or not, you cannot deny the indulgent flavors that NOLA has to offer. This May, pay a visit to the city's annual New Orleans Wine & Food Experience, which promises to deliver a sensory overload of meals, libations, and entertainment. The NOWFE runs from May 26 through May 29.
Photo:
New Orleans Wine & Food Experience
Sasquatch! Festival
If you don't have plans for Memorial Day Weekend yet, why not celebrate by attending the Sasquatch! music festival? The four-day rager will be held at the stunning Gorge Amphitheatre, an outdoor venue set in the lush hills of Washington state. Highlight acts include Florence and the Machine, Grimes, Mac DeMarco, and Alabama Shakes. The festival runs from May 27 through May 30.
Photo:
Getty Images
NikeLab x RT: Training Redefined
Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, who has previously collaborated with Nike on two sneaker styles, is back with an entire workout line you'll sweat over. Judging from the early photos of the "Training Redefined" collection, the performance apparel—which includes graphic black-and-white and psychedelic floral prints—are so chic that it may take the athleisure trend to a whole new level. There isn't an official release date yet, but sign up to get notified when there is this July.
Photo:
Nike/Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin