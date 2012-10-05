StyleCaster
Cultural Catch-Up: 10 Things to Read, See and Hear This Weekend

Victoria S. Barton
While this week has been fairly tame on the celebrity gossip front (minus of course Hulk Hogan‘s disgusting and bizarre sex tape involving a canopy bed, and Kanye West deleting his Twitter account), there are plenty of film and book releases that have us excited.

This was a major week in politics — thanks not only to the Presidential Debate, but also a book about John F. Kennedy‘s legacy and a tell-all memoir by estranged Kennedy hubby Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Click through the gallery for the week’s ten must-know pop culture highlights.

