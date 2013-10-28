10 Cult TV Shows That Were Cancelled Too Soon

Sometimes it doesn’t matter how good a TV show is—a competitive time slot or bad marketing can keep a spell doom for a great show, sometimes before it even reaches Season Two.

Now, thanks to cult followings and programs like Kickstarter, shows that were taken off the air too soon are coming back. “Arrested Development” was able to reemerge on Netflix this year and a “Veronica Mars” movie will soon be playing in theaters.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 incredible TV shows that were cancelled way too soon—from “My So-Called Life,” which didn’t make it past Season One, to “Undeclared,” one of Judd Apatow’s lesser-known show from 2001.

Did your favorite make the list?