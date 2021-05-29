This $20 Amazon Find Looks Just Like Hailey Bieber’s Cult Gaia Dress

When Hailey Bieber first posted in the Cult Gaia Serita Dress last summer, I immediately pinned the photo to my fashion inspo Pinterest Board. I loved the minimalist yet sexy silhouette, from the long body-skimming length to the statement-making midriff cutouts. Then, other celebs like Kylie Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whitely tried it on for size and I became totally obsessed. While I save up for the real thing, I’m pretty damn proud of the Amazon dupe I’ve found to hold me over in the meantime.

If you’re not balling on a budget and just want the real deal, the Cult Gaia Serita Dress will run you $458. It’s an absolutely stunning piece available in five different colorways, with neutral Sand being the most celeb-beloved by far. It’s gorg, but for cotton and polyester, I can’t justify dropping half a grand on just one dress—so, I decided to set out and find a dupe to decide if I really liked the look. If I feel in love with the affordable version, maybe I’d be able to justify splurging on the Cult Gaia one without buyer’s remorse.

Cue this Amazon find by Antopmen, available in multiple colorways. Although I was originally looking for an exact dupe for the Sand colorway, the Yellow caught my eye and I decided to give it a go. Being that I’m not especially tan, I thought it might flatter me a bit more. $19.99 and Prime Shipping later, the dress arrived at my door.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Y’all, I felt like a bad bitch in this dress. Am I allowed to say that? I was definitely nervous to put it on, but once everything was in its rightful place, I felt like a full-blown celebrity. I was worried the length would be too long on my 5’1 frame, but it fit like a glove, hugging every curve on my body. Up top, the adjustable straps were a blessing—that said, as a G-cup, my chest did feel a little ~at risk~, so proceed with caution or have your boob tape handy if you’re also larger-chested.

The back of the dress is extremely low-cut; like, booty-skimming low cut. TBH, I’d never worn anything with such a low back, and I found it to be majorly flattering! The whole dress is super sexy and puts pretty much everything on display, so I can’t recommend it enough for anyone wanting to show off on a (vaccinated!) night out.

As for how my dupe compares to the real deal? I haven’t felt the Cult Gaia one in person, but it looks to be a slightly thicker knit, which might be a bit forgiving for any unwanted lumps and bumps. That said, the real version doesn’t have adjustable straps, which I consider a must-have—five points for my Amazon find! To be clear, though, the Serita Dress doesn’t come in yellow, so if you’re trying to pretend you’re rocking CG, you might want to opt for a different colorway.

Personally, I see myself keeping my $20 Amazon find and eventually buying the real deal. This dress is so versatile for summer (not to mention celeb-approved) and I can absolutely see myself getting great wear out of both. If you’re ready to splurge, the Cult Gaia Serita Dress will level up your going-out wardrobe. If you want a cute dress for posing on the ‘Gram, save your coin and snag my Amazon alternative instead. Happy shopping!