StyleCaster
Share

Cult Gaia Is Launching Ready-to-Wear for Spring 2017

What's hot
StyleCaster

Cult Gaia Is Launching Ready-to-Wear for Spring 2017

Lauren Caruso
by
Cult Gaia Clothes Spring 2017
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Cult Gaia

If 2016 was the year of the bucket bag—ushered in, of course, by Mansur Gavriel—then 2017 will be the year of the basket tote. If we’re being honest, the trend got its start last year, when the rise of Cult Gaia’s structural bamboo bag veered from casually cool to Insta-famous territory within weeks. Heck, even I bought into it—and the Gaia’s Ark became one of my most-used bags, even though it looks more like a piece of art than something you can use to put other things in. It got me more compliments than any single item in my wardrobe and even though we should all totally get dressed for ourselves, we all know we also get dressed for the compliments.

MORE: The Best Street Style from New York Fashion Week

That’s why I was a little more than psyched when I heard that the lady behind Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian, would be venturing into new territory—and not just with additional versions of the Ark bag in a larger size, as well as with acrylic and glitter finishes, but with the launch of ready-to-wear. Larian will be releasing a small capsule for spring, all ahead, and a full-blown collection for fall 2017.

“The expansion was really inspired by my goal to give the Cult Gaia girl a well-rounded vision of the brand—pieces to complement the head-turning accessories we’re known for,” Larian told me, who mentioned she was going for a “Sophia Loren on an Italian vacation vibe. Each piece was originally designed for a vacation I went on with my husband. I couldn’t find the pieces I wanted to pack in my closet so I made them.”

As expected, each piece walks the line between trendy and timeless: a low-cut, body-skimming silk dress is balanced by an ankle-length hem, floral motifs vaguely resemble monstera plants rather than pineapples, and she calls circular basket-weaved bangles her version of jewelry. With a capri pant priced at $128 and a halter top selling close to $300, most pieces are priced a tad north of  the $88 the original Ark bag went for, but Larian didn’t skimp on quality: Everything is produced in Los Angeles, where her studio remains.

“I really design for a laid-back babe—efffortless, feminine but not frilly,” she says. “The girl looking for beautiful timeless pieces without spending thousands of dollars. Nothing here is over-designed.” 

See what she means: Browse the capsule collection ahead, and check back for her first full range next month.

MORE: Spring 2017’s Most Major Shoe Trends, According to Zara

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19

Dorothy Palm Bow Back Top, $118; at Cult Gaia

Dorothy Palm Capri Pant, $128; at Cult Gaia

Natural Bamboo Small Gaia's Ark Bag, $128; at Cult Gaia

Rattan Bangle, $60; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Shell Embroidered Chiffon Silk Tent Dress, $198; at Cult Gaia

Malachite Acrylic Small Ark Bag, $298; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Peri Romper, $168; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Marlow White Triangle Dress, $198; at Cult Gaia

Straw Panama Hat, $120; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Marlow Tan Triangle Dress, $218; at Cult Gaia

Natural Bamboo Large Lilleth Bag, $198; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Chelsea Floral Tent Dress, $218; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Chelsea Grid Tent Dress, $218; at Cult Gaia

Dark Stain Bamboo Small Gaia's Ark Bag, $128; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Lola Bias Floral Slip Dress, $198; at Cult Gaia

Natural Bamboo Large Gaia's Ark, $138; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Mini Mini Pink Linen Dress, $148; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Dorothy Gingham Bow Back Top, $118; at Cult Gaia

Dorothy Gingham Capri Pant, $128; at Cult Gaia

Dark Stain Bamboo Small Gaia's Ark Bag, $128; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Dorothy Gingham Bow Back Top, $118; at Cult Gaia

Dorothy Gingham Capri Pant, $128; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Lola Abstract Dot Slip Dress, $198; at Cult Gaia

Black Acrylic Mini Ark, $278; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Lola Patchwork Batik Slip Dress, $198; at Cult Gaia

Mother of Pearl Acrylic Small Ark Bag, $298

Photo: Cult Gaia

Chelsea Linen Tent Dress, $198; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Mini Mini Gingham Dress, $148; at Cult Gaia

Natural Bamboo Lilleth Bag, $198; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Brigitte Scarlet Twist Top, $168; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Honeydew Floral Georgette Bias Dress, $198; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Brigitte Twist Top, $168; at Cult Gaia

Dark Stain Bamboo Small Gaia's Ark Bag, $128; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Chelsea Floral Tent Dress, $218; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Prettiest Hairstyles to Copy From Fashion Month

The Prettiest Hairstyles to Copy From Fashion Month
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share