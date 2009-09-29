Cullinan Diamond Miners Discover Record-Breaking Stone

Last week, South African mining company, Petra Diamonds Ltd., announced their discovery of a diamond “the size of a chicken leg.” The newly found gem weighs over 500 carats and may become one of the most high-quality gemstones in history. The massive stone was found at the Cullinan mine, which is famous for uncovering the Cullinan diamond, the world’s largest of its kind more than a century ago. That diamond was over 3,000 carats and was cut into nine separate stones, many of which now reside as part of the Briitsh Crown Jewels collection.

In homage of the newfound discovery, we honor the fine jewelry collections that we someday hope to adorn ourselves in, from the celebrity red carpet favorite Van Cleef & Arpels, to the seriously badass skull-inspired collection of diamonds at Dior.

Chanel earrings from the Comètes collection

Fred Leighton Thistle Brooch

Elsa Peretti Diamonds by the Yard necklace by Tiffany.

Van Cleef & Arpels Palmyre Necklace

H.Stern Celtic Dunes Collection ring

Dior Tête de Mort pendant