Cuddling is More Important to Men Than it is to Women

Here’s to another debunked gender stereotype. Your boyfriend may try to act all tough and “manly” in the bedroom, but the truth is that he needs a little tender cuddle time more than he likes to let on. According to a study of relationship and sexual satisfaction from the Kinsey Institute, tenderness was more important to the men than to the women.

One not so surprising finding was that men reported being happier when their partners experienced orgasms. I mean, we’ve heard this one before if they can make you feel good, then their egos are fed, which in turn makes them happy.

But what came as news to me was the finding that frequent kissing or cuddling predicted happiness in the relationship for men, but not for women. If my past experience is any indication, then this study has a lot of validity. I’m not necessarily the stereotypical cuddler girl, so my experiences with cuddler guys may be somewhat unique. But I have found that I’m usually the first to pull away during a cuddle sess. You’ll never outright hear a guy ask to lie down and cuddle, but you know he loves it, even if he won’t admit it.

Another surprising finding was that both men and women were happier the longer they had been together. As someone who starts to get annoyed after spending any lengthy, prolonged period of time with someone, I find this hard to believe. But as director of The Kinsey Institute Julia Heiman explains, “possibly, women become more satisfied over time because their expectations change, or life changes with the children grown.” So is the lesson here to give him time to grow on you? For some reason, that doesn’t sound quite right…